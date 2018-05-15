15-Year-Old Shot

by Staff | May 15, 2018 7:42 am

A masked man shot a 15-year-old who was standing on the porch of his Orchard Street home Monday evening, according to police.

Cops got the call at 8:46 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was described as in stable condition.

Hartman asked anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 203-946-6304 or Text-A-Tip: “Text ‘NHPD plus your message’ to 274637 (CRIMES) Calls may be made anonymously.”