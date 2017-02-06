2 Die In Highway Crash

by Staff | Feb 6, 2017 9:45 am

Transportation

Two cars crashed on the Wilbur Cross Parkway early Monday, killing both drivers.

The crash occurred about a half-mile south of New Haven’s Exit 59 around 1 a.m.

Here’s what happened, according to a report by state Trooper Timothy Ruppar:

Andrea Rossi, 53, of Long Island City, N.Y., was driving her 2016 Audi southbound in the left of two southbound lanes. She was wearing a shoulder belt.

Erica Farland, 37, of Ossining, N.Y., was driving her 2015 Subaru northbound, wearing a shoulder and lap belt. But she was doing so in the southbound left lane.

As a result, they crashed. Both cars’ air bags were deployed. But that didn’t prevent them from suffering serious injuries. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where they later died.

The police report notes that that portion of the highway “is a two lane limited access highway with clearly marked travel lanes and a posted speed limit of 55 MPH. This accident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information regarding this accident is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop I-Bethany at (203) 393-4200.”