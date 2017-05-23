31 Pass Lieutenant Exam

by Markeshia Ricks | May 23, 2017 7:16 pm

Posted to: Labor, Legal Writes

All but one of the New Haven police sergeants who took the civil service exam to become lieutenants passed it. Now it will be up to the chief to determine who actually gets to pin on the new rank.

The test results were announced Tuesday as the Civil Service Commission approved an eligible roster for the rank of police lieutenant at its regular monthly meeting, with several policing officers on that list watching and waiting anxiously for the results.

Sergeants Wayne E. Bullock, Renee E. Dominguez and Rose J. Dell, were the top three scorers earning passing scores of 85.30, 85.08, and 84.03 out of 100 respectively. (The rest of the scores appear at the end of the story.)

The department has been looking for a while to promote more lieutenants to fill supervisory roles and free sergeants up for other duty on the street.

Assistant Chief Otoniel Reyes said the department right now has 10 lieutenant vacancies; those spots will be filled by sergeants promoted from the list that commissioners unanimously certified Tuesday. He said there could be room for more promotions as retirements and other shifts in the department occur.

Past chiefs have filled the ranks by going straight down the list. It will be up to newly appointed Chief Anthony Campbell’s discretion whether to fill positions that way. Currently, several police districts are managed by sergeants, who passed the lieutenant exam, but not with top scores.

“We will be looking at the overall command structure,” Reyes said. “This will have an impact on our goal of making sure that we have the proper structure in the department. It’s too early to tell what the exact changes will be.”

No promotion date has been set, but Reyes said he anticipated that it would be soon so that the new lieutenants could head off to command college.

City Personnel Director Noelia Marcano said that 34 officers applied to sit for the lieutenant exam. The initial applicant pool consisted of 13 white males, 7 white females, 6 black males, 1 black female, 3 Hispanic males, 1 Hispanic female, 1 Asian female, 1 American Indian male and 1 male who identified as multi-racial. Ultimately, only 32 of those 34 sat for the exam.

She said the following feedback was provided by applicants after the testing process was completed:

• 28 said the testing process was fair, 1 reported not fair, and 3 did not indicate a response.

• 31 said the test related to the position and 1 said it was not related.

• 31 found the test instructions to be clear while 1 did not.

• 31 said the assessment process was well run while 1 said it was not.

• 30 reported the process was free of bias while 1 said the process was biased, and 1 did not record a response.

Thirty-one of the 32 candidates for lieutenant passed with a score of 70 percent or higher, Marcano said. The passing group includes 13 white males, 6 white females, 4 black males, 1 black female, 3 Hispanic males, 1 Hispanic female, an Asian female, an American Indian male, and 1 male who identifies as multiracial. The failing candidate was a black male, Marcano said.

Lieutenant Test Results



1. Wayne E. Bullock 85.3

2. Renee E. Dominguez 85.08

3. Rose J. Dell 84.03

4. John F. Healy 83.69

5. Brett F. Runlett 82.03

6. Derek Gartner 81.70

7. Stephan E. Torquati 81.64

8. Karl R. Jacobson 80.96

9. Rahgue J. Tennant 80.88

10. David L. Zannelli 80.80

11. Jason M. Rentkowicz 80.12

12. Elliot Rosa 79.73

13. Manmeet K. Colon 78.62

14. Mark C. O’Neill 78.50

15. Elisa L. Tuozzoli 78.22

16. Betsy I. Sequi 77.55

17. Sean J. Maher 77.54

18. Roert E. Maturo 77.18

19. Mary R. Helland 77.04

20. Jason S. Weted 76.91

21. Roy M. Davis 76.75

22. Steven S. Teague 75.85

23. John V. Wolcheski 75.56

24. Tammi T. Means 74.76

25. Dietrich A. Hernandez 74.55

26. David F. Guliuzza 74.22

27. Albert McFadden Jr. 73.89

28. Charlette R. Barham 73.61

29. Joshua D. Armistead 73.21

30. Shafiq R. Abdussabur 71.73

31. Peter A. McKoy 71.41