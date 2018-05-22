Apartments Planned At Ex-Nursing Home

by Markeshia Ricks | May 22, 2018 1:03 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Health, Housing, West Rock

An abandoned former West Rock Nursing Home will get a new lease on life as apartments.

City Plan commissioners reviewed and approved at their most recent monthly meeting a site plan to put 74 privately-developed apartments on a six-acre site at 34 Level St. in a section of the city where public housing is undergoing a transformation/renaissance.

The former nursing home closed down in 2010 after the state found residents in what was then called “deplorable living conditions” and other numerous violations of state policies. Around the same time, the then owner Tony Vinto, filed for bankruptcy. (Read about that here and here.)

The property is now in the hands of Long Island developer Eyal Preis through two limited liability corporations: Level Street Holdings and 34 Level BSD. The site is across the street from Westville Manor, which is owned by Elm City Communities/Housing Authority of New Haven.

Preis has taken an interest in New Haven in recent years, developing apartments most recently at 69-75 Daggett St., a former factory building where artists had been living illegally until the city cleared them out in 2015.

City Plan Commissioners are awaiting a site plan from Preis on 1303 Chapel St., the former home of the AIDS Interfaith Network, where he plans a conversion of office space into 13 apartments. Preis had unsuccessfully attempted to purchase 1377 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. with the hopes of putting first seven then five apartments but was stymied by neighborhood opposition.

His representatives at the City Plan meeting this past Wednesday, attorney Peter Olsen and engineer James Dimeo, had no such opposition. The proposal meets the requirements of the city’s zoning ordinance for the RM-1, or low-middle density, zone. City Plan staff recommended approval with the usual conditions for pulling permits, monitoring soil erosion, and the sign-off on final plans from various city departments.

Olsen told commissioners that the property had been abandoned since it closed and ultimately went into foreclosure.

“It suffered from the plague that hits all abandoned buildings, deterioration and unauthorized access and people using it for various purposes.”

He said the plan is to renovate the existing building, add a second story to that building and then build two smaller buildings that will be attached to the rear of the property, all for residential purposes. Of the 74 proposed units, 40 will be four-bedrooms, the other 34 will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The property will have parking for up to 116 vehicles and 36 bicycles.

Dimeo said that the gate that currently surrounds the property will stay and a gate will be added to close off for-tenant-only parking. There are no plans to provide add anything like a playground or a dog park to the grounds as part of the site plans.

Westville Alder and City Plan Commissioner Adam Marchand said he was pretty pleased to learn of the redevelopment of the former nursing home, noting that it fits well with the housing authorities redevelopment of Brookside and Rockview.

“This area has been one of the most isolated and poorly served areas of our city for a long time and renovating a derelict structure makes a huge difference,” he said. “Having more people who live in the area will make a difference. It’s one of the things that contribute to the vitality and the safety of the area—having more families and people living in the area. I’m glad this project is happening.”