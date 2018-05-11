Winfield Weighs Lieutenant Governor Run

by Paul Bass | May 11, 2018 5:14 pm

Posted to: Politics, Campaign 2018

A New Haven politician may seek statewide office this year, after all.

That person is State Sen. Gary Winfield. Political circles were abuzz Friday with the news that he may seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for lieutenant governor.

Winfield, who has taken a leading role on civil rights and social justice issues since first getting elected to the State Senate in 2008, confirmed in a conversation with the Independent that he’s seriously considering the run.

He has until next Friday to decide. That’s when the Democrats gather for their statewide nominating convention.

“Lots of people from different places have talked to me about it,” Winfield said. “I’m open to the possibility.”

He said he had previously weighed a run, but held off until the recent birth of his twins. (Read about that here.)

He noted that as an African-American he would add “diversity” to the Democratic ticket, and said his knowledge of how to negotiate with people and work “inside the building”— the state Capitol— would add needed experience.

New Haven Democratic Town Chairman Vincent Mauro Jr. welcomed the idea of a Winfield candidacy.

“Gary would bring generational change into the race,” Mauro said, delicately alluding to the fact that Baby Boomers have been dominating the races for statewide offices in both parties. Winfield is 44.

Another next-generation candidate, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, announced Friday that she’s seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Stewart, 31, had previously launched a gubernatorial campaign, but concluded she lacked enough support within the party.

Winfield is “smart, progressive. He’s a veteran of the Navy. He’d be a formidable candidate,” Mauro said. He noted that New Haven has the largest delegation to the state convention and produces more votes than any other city for statewide Democratic candidates.

Joe Fox, senior adviser to gubernatorial candidate Susan Bysiewicz, welcomed the idea of a Winfield candidacy. His “progressive voice” would “add to the race,” Fox said.

State Democratic Chairman Nick Balletto said he knows of only one other Democratic contender for the lieutenant governor nomination, Eva Bermudez of Newton.

He called both Bermudez, a labor organizer who had previously considered challenging Secretary of the State Denise Merrill in a primary, and Winfield are “very credible candidates” for lieutenant governor.

“Gary is an unbelievable state senator, very dedicated public servant. He has served New Haven very, very well,” Balletto said.