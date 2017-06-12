Sections

Greenberg Announces Quest For 3rd Term

Posted to: Politics, Wooster Square, Campaign 2017

Posted to: Politics, Wooster Square, Campaign 2017

Hailey Fuchs Photo As he officially launched a bid for a third term as Wooster Square’s alder on a hot Sunday afternoon, Aaron Greenberg had some good news to report: Conte West Hills School’s pool will now open to the community for public swimming.

That brought a cheer from the 30 people in attendance, and reflected the neighborhood-level issues that Greenberg, like any alder, has focused on in his four years in office.

Greenberg a Democrat,  made his formal reelection announcement for the Ward 8 seat at a potluck part in Lenzi Park. Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker, City Clerk (and former ward Alder) Michael Smart, State Rep. Roland Lemar, Board of Education member Edward Joyner, and Mayor Toni Harp were among those who showed up to support him. So far no challengers have filed papers to run against him.

Asked to name an experience that has taught him how to do the job, Greenberg cited the efforts he made last year along with community activists to support the conversion of the former C. Cowles & Company factory into an apartment complex. Despite their efforts, U-Haul won the right instead to turn the Water Street-facing property into a storage facility.  (Read about the project and residents’ reactions here).

Greenberg called it a learning experience.

“Politics can be frustrating,” Greenberg said. Nevertheless, he added that the neighborhood was “still a team” and that now discussions must move to ensuring that U-Haul is a “good neighbor.”

Attendees praised Greenberg’s efforts to promote traffic-calming infrastructure to Olive Street. In 2015, 81-year-old Dolores Dogolo was struck and killed by a passing car. As the neighborhood recovered from this tragedy, residents united to advocate for greater safety measures.  Resident Naomi Campbell called the Alderman “a dog with a bone” for his advocacy for better lighting and traffic-slowing infrastructre.  (Read about the changes here).

Throughout his remarks, Greenberg stressed teamwork and neighborhood unit. When he described an accomplishment or challenge, he used the first person plural “we” as to underscore that his work was in conjunction with residents.

Ward 8 includes Wooster Square, Farnam Courts, and part of Fair Haven, meaning that the area is a cross section of many socioeconomic groups. Eric Feltham, a new resident of the area who knows Greenberg from involvement in Local 33, underscored the need to maintain the ward’s diversity by committing to affordable housing.

“it is important to have someone that acknowledges that this neighborhood is made up of a broader band of people,” said board President Walker, who used to live in the neibhborhood.

In regard to the diversity of the neighborhood, Greenberg noted a common theme among all residents. He said that all of Ward 8 wants to feel safe, to have access to government services, and to feel proud of their city and where they live.

As renovations began on Farnam Courts public-housing development, Greenberg assured that all displaced residents found housing so that no one was evicted.

Gerard Schmitz, pastor of the local St. Michael’s Church, said that he hopes the alder focusses on budgeting in his next term after “so much cutback on the federal level” so that the government provides its constituents with basic social and physical services.

Schmitz worked with Greenberg to provide families in Farnam Courts with turkeys and hams for the holiday season. He said that Greenberg has “good knowledge of the city for someone from California.”

Campaign treasurer Charlie Murphy said he supports Greenberg for his commitment to transparency and communication. An active email list and newsletter ensures that hundreds of residents are aware of community meetings and neighborhood news. Greenberg has made himself available via phone, Facebook, and email.

But Greenberg did not gain trust from the community right away. When he first ran for the position after living in the city for only a year, residents were concerned about an outsider running for office, according to Mona Berman. But as he campaigned door to door, the residents of Ward 8 slowly accepted him, she said.

Some who attended the potluck were just meeting Greenberg. When asked why she supported the alder, Esther “Mimi” Torres said that she still has to learn more about his goals since this was her first encounter. She added that she is looking for an alder who will pay attention to the crime in the area.

In terms of the future of city planning, Greenberg looks to the mistakes of the past, suggesting that “redevelopment tour the city apart” and caused State Street to become a “very divided chasm.” He said he plans to involve residents in the development that affects them. In his third term, Greenberg said, he plans to further the work to turn the street’s Ninth Square stretch into a “transitional” avenue between corporate and residential buildings. Last year, Greenberg spearheaded a planning study to link downtown and Wooster Square by transportation development.

A political science graduate student at Yale, Greenberg also chairs the Yale’s graduate student union Local 33, with which he recently concluded a two-week long hunger strike aimed to pushing the university to negotiate a first contract. When Michael Smart mentioned the recent fast Sunday night , the crowd cheered; the crowd included current and former members of the union.

Comments

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on June 12, 2017  9:38am

Snake Oil and Three Card Monte being sold.It is election time.This say it all.

National Geographic

Why We Lie: The Science Behind Our Deceptive Ways

Honesty may be the best policy, but scheming and dishonesty are part of what makes us human.

http://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2017/06/lying-hoax-false-fibs-science/

posted by: Webblog1 on June 12, 2017  11:06am

Greenberg has been more interested in his local #33 graduate contract negotiations with Yale rather than presiding over the BOA’s Education committee where he as chairman, has allowed the BOE to continue it’s budget busting spending( $4.5M deficit) and allows contractors to feed from the public troth without bids or even contracts. Some contractors are awarded contracts based on prior performances and or single contractor status to perform the job.
Greenberg can point to no legislative accomplishments in two terms because he has none. Instead, he like the others make campaign note of ward successes or failure which are purely on the city’s watch not his. I don’t know why these phonies do just quit, leave the office because they perform at the same level as their pay check indicates..$150.00/mo.
Get a real job… in a word ...discussing…

posted by: Noteworthy on June 12, 2017  12:30pm

Flaccid Notes:

1. Speaking out on the fake news that Olive Street is a speeder’s dream is hardly an accomplishment. It’s a lie.

2. It is instructive that Greenberg learned how to do his job by his flaccid and fantastic failure of the C. Cowles property. I couldn’t agree more.

3. Greenberg’s approach to the city’s budget, to oversight and input into the NHPS reflect his Cowles expertise. The budget is out of balance as noted by Yale’s response to the city’s contention that it has only paid $402 this fiscal year - when it actually had paid $8.4 million. Yale noted that City Hall took the money this fiscal year, well past the end of the year, and posted it to the previous year. This is a gross violation of best accounting practices; it’s a violation of common sense and worse, it’s deceitful as hell. It makes the budget look balanced when it’s really out of balance almost $9 million.

4. The budget approved by the city continues this charade.

posted by: robn on June 12, 2017  12:39pm

Greenberg is a toady for suburban unions. A nice step toward getting New Haven goverment back into the hands of New Haveners would be ousting him. Too bad Wooster Square people are so taken in by his veneer of caring.

posted by: 1644 on June 12, 2017  4:04pm

As commentator’s in the linked article state, the best use of Cowles was not as housing.  It’s been industrial for over a century, and has route 34/I91 running nearly right through it.  I certainly would not want to live there: way too close to the highway.  Keeping it industrial means a high tax/services ratio (how many city services will a storage unit require?), and the city has lots of new housing coming on line anyway.

As far as transparency, many Yale grad students are unhappy at the lack of transparency at Local 33.  They took in hundreds of thousands from UNITE HERE, and most grad students have no idea what happened to money.  The union, of course, has no legal requirement to open its books, but a lot of students want to know how the union is likely to spend their dues if they are unionized.

posted by: Westville voter on June 12, 2017  9:12pm

Greenberg owes his constituents answers to several questions regarding his future. These are questions the Independent should be asking, but chooses not to. Theoretically, he is scheduled to finish his Ph.D. in the spring of 2018. He is running for a term that extends until the end of December, 2019, 18 months after his reason for being in New Haven is supposed to end. Assuming he finishes his dissertation, does me intend to serve out his term, or will he abandon his constituents if the elusive tenure-track job appears elsewhere? If he does not finish his degree, does he intend to continue whining at Yale for not funding him for a 7th year? How will he support himself? Will he become a paid activist for 34/35 (like many of his fellow alders and a few of his 33 colleagues)? His constituents deserve to know whether he is committed to completing his term and to whom he will be beholden once the Yale gravy train runs out.

posted by: BevHills730 on June 12, 2017  9:22pm

Neighbors show up, voice priorities, and stay engaged.  Meanwhile the same grumpy commentors repeat themselves again and again.