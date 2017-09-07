Absentee Voting Hours Extended

by Staff | Sep 7, 2017 11:21 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

The city clerk’s office will open this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m.-5p.m., and for an extra hour on Monday, Sept. 11 (until 6 p.m.) so people can cast absentee ballots for the Tuesday Democratic primaries.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments