State Targets Charters' Suspension Rates

by Michelle Liu | Mar 6, 2017 7:55 am

Two of New Haven’s charter schools have until May to show the state how they plan to suspend fewer of their students. The state Board of Education approved three-year extensions of charters for the schools, New Haven’s Elm City College Prep and Amistad Academy, at a meeting this past Wednesday. But site visit findings flagged the schools for their suspension rates. Memos attached to the renewal recommendations cited a 18.3 percent suspension rate for ECCP and 27.9 percent suspension rate for Amistad in 2015-2016 — both of which exceed the state average (7 percent) and New Haven public school system’s average’s (8.2 percent). The schools, both part of the Achievement First network, must now submit a plan to the state which aims to “minimize behavioral incidents resulting in suspensions and expulsions by adopting a restorative discipline model” by May 1. AF is also required to report year-to-date number of suspensions and expulsions, and the concentration of students with one or more suspension or expulsion to the state twice a year, in September and January. In recent years, national and state studies have shown suspensions to have a detrimental effect on students’ academic performance, and to disproportionately affect minority students, special education students and low-income students. Although it received a staff recommendation for four-year extensions, the board opted to renew the two New Haven charters for three years with conditions, said department spokesperson Abbe Smith. Both schools must also work to ensure more staff members are properly certified by state standards. “We’re committed to making continued progress,” Achievement First co-CEO Dacia Toll said. Toll stressed that the reported suspension rates encapsulate both out-of-school and in-school suspensions — anything that takes a student out of the classroom for 90 or more minutes. High suspension rates have dogged Achievement First charter schools in recent years. In 2013, the state board of ed investigated “alarming” numbers of elementary school suspensions in the Achievement First school network. At that time, Toll acknowledged the rates were too high and promised to do better. Since then, ECCP’s rates have dropped from 28.2 percent (in 2013-2014) to 14.8 percent (2014-2015). Amistad’s suspension rate has also declined since the 2013-2014 year, when it was 35.8 percent. ECCP has a 10.2 percent 2016-2017 year-to-date suspension rate, while Amistad’s sits at 19.8 percent. And network-wide, Toll said, Achievement First schools have reduced suspensions by 50 percent over the last three years. Toll called Achievement First’s reforms — which include a “combination of alternative consequences, teacher and leader skill-building in de-escalation, de-escalating students effectively if they are upset, greater support for our most struggling students, and more restorative practices” — a multiyear effort. She added that addressing the state’s May 1 deadline is “less about inventing lots of new practices, and more about ensuring that the effective practices happening across some schools are happening more consistently across all our schools,” she said. Last year, Toll touted the network’s progress in cutting suspension rates at an AF board meeting, also citing a drop in the network’s attrition rates — approximately 3.7 percent of AF students left the network in 2015, a drop from the 4.3 percent in the prior year. Critics said the current suspension rates still disproportionately affect students’ emotional, social and academic lives. Former ECCP teacher Jenna McDermit, now a teacher at Lincoln-Bassett School in Newhallville and a member of a teachers organization called the New Haven Educators’ Collective, suggested that a high number of young, inexperienced educators teaching large classroom sizes at charter schools leads to more behavioral problems in the classroom. She called the system’s way of dealing with these problems unnecessarily harsh. “I saw how earnestly [teachers] tried to do right by students” in her four years at ECCP, McDermit said. “But I think Achievement First has some really, really serious systemic problems.” Last May, when Amistad students staged a mass walk-out on complaints of a poor racial climate, a central concern was the school’s disciplinary system. Almost all Achievement First students are black and Latino; most of the teachers are white. Meanwhile, in New Haven Public Schools, suspension rates have steadily dropped thanks to a “restorative justice” campaign that stresses in-class remedies to behavioral problems. The city average hovers below 10 percent. Adults work with students to discuss the impact of their misbehavior and come up with in-school consequences and remedies. Gemma Joseph Lumpkin, the district’s director of youth, family and community engagement, said the strategy aims not to exclude students from learning environments but to focus on — and respond to — the root causes of behavioral issues. “Often times, these are related to trauma in the child’s life, emotional issues that have not been dealt with,” Joseph Lumpkin said. “We as a school system need to better understand those issues as we work on reducing exclusionary practices.” Joseph Lumpkin’s office has spearheaded a shift in disciplinary methods across the district in concert with the Harp administration. The district launched a “youth stat” program at schools in which teachers, administrators, cops, social workers, and probation officers meet regularly to figure out how to help kids who are getting in trouble. It has also established a peer-to-peer youth court and a juvenile review board composed of community volunteers who review conduct among students. “We try to have a plethora of alternatives,” Joseph Lumpkin said. Joseph Lumpkin calleds restorative practices not just a means to reduce suspensions and expulsions but rather “a larger social approach to restore relationships from peer to peer harm,” And if Achievement First needs help putting together a plan for the state? “We would be thrilled,” Joseph Lumpkin said. “We have a good relationship with the charter schools. We’re happy to work them, share some of things we’re doing.”

Comments

posted by: Massimo on March 6, 2017 9:33am The charter schools ought to do what the New haven Public Schools do in order to lower the suspension rates: supend fewer students and tolerate more and more aberrant behavior.

posted by: duncanidaho645 on March 6, 2017 12:28pm Yet another way that resources are poured toward the problem kids while smart hardworking students merely serve to keep test scores high. The system is broken and gripping to it will allow the crazies in Washington to justify teaching kids that evolution is wrong. Either make some reforms where the good students aren’t stuck with the troublemakers disrupting their education or someone else will make them for you. And you will not like their solution.

posted by: Wilton d on March 6, 2017 12:38pm Where is your proof that NHPS accept suspend able behavior?. or .are you making the usual biased and incorrect assumptions of NHPS? if you are able drop your inferred prejudice against “city schools” . justify your answer if you have the ability.

posted by: Brutus2011 on March 6, 2017 12:41pm I disagree that more aberrant behavior should be tolerated. The vast majority of kids are not disruptive to the learning environment. It is the relative few students who have self-control problems. I am not advocating abandoning those children who bring issues to school. However, why allow the vast majority of our children to have their right (Ct Constitution) to public education diminished by very few? My solution? Our elected representatives and our community need to say enough is enough and establish proper and sane learning schools and classrooms for our kids.

posted by: Bill Saunders on March 6, 2017 1:21pm Stop Demonizing the kids here…. Charters like Amistad use a strict disciplinary policy that focusses on shaming and demoralizing their students in an attempt force compliance to strict codes of conduct. Achievement First needs to looks at themselves.

The model they are using to ‘train’ these young minds is harmful to the students in the long run. Ms. Toll needs to invest in some School Psychologists, and then listen to them.

A more humanistic hand is needed to address these issues, the balance-sheet focus isn’t going to work for much longer….

posted by: Peter99 on March 6, 2017 2:01pm Easy answer, let the inmates run the asylum and everybody at the state will be happy. Of course, those students trying to get an education will be out of luck, but collateral damage in the name of fewer suspensions can be tolerated. When you have parents not doing a proper job of rearing their children and abdicating that job to the school system, this is the result.

posted by: Justme15 on March 6, 2017 2:57pm This is GREAT. and I mean it. When we think of suspension of students we think fights, disrespect and total insubordination. My studies in visiting these Charter schools have been that normal, regular, typical kid behavior any small issue or disturbance can result in a suspension referral. It appears to be “easier” to suspend than to have detention or in school detentions or even just have the actual teacher address classroom “issues”. They attempt to run the “student” out of the school instead of deal with the behavioral issues they want “perfect” beings thus in keeping with “perfect” scores etc,.,.. It’s all a numbers game

posted by: Massimo on March 6, 2017 3:02pm Wilton: I implied (suggested) no prejudice; YOU inferred (concluded) that. There is no prejudice: I have worked in one of schools for 10+ years. I was born, raised, and lived most of my life in New Haven. I assume nothing, nor am I biased.

posted by: Wilton d on March 6, 2017 4:04pm Again I ask what poof do have of NHPS allowing less suspensions and allowing aberrant behavior? I have had 2 children and numerous family members educated through NHPS and am extremely satisfied with their education, they attended various schools in the system, I was and am very involved these schools. your statement rings untrue and reeks of bias.The charters suspend more to keep their numbers up , the students who are suspended at the charters will eventually be tossed aside, most going back to NHPS.Who can’t toss students aside. I am not anti charter , some of their methods are very questionable.

posted by: Samuel T. Ross-Lee on March 6, 2017 5:01pm Standing in my church’s parking lot one day just a few weeks ago, I saw a young member of The Immanuel Congregation walking past on the other side of the fence. I called out to him and asked: “how was school today.” He responded unexpectedly, “not good.” “What happened,” I asked. “I got suspended,” he said. “Hold Up, come here,” I called out. He came into the parking lot, and because of the weather, I walked him inside of the church building, where he told me the rest of the story. Without going into too much detail, I learned that he is an Achievement First student who was suspended for a reason that I thought petty, at best. The Achievement First “Educational” Company is a sham. It has been from the beginning, and it is now. It attempts at ‘behavioral modification” is racist, and it’s use of Black and Brown bodies to enrich white owners is the closest things to racial exploitation since slavery. But, here we are, debating the nuances of this place. The entire city of New Haven, not to mention the country, should be ashamed for allowing these business enterprises even to exist. The Rev Mr. Samuel T. Ross-Lee

posted by: ElmCityVoice on March 6, 2017 6:13pm The Rev Mr. Samuel T. Ross-Lee’s response is on target. Why would the state allow these schools to be close to fully segregated? If the charters (excluding Common Ground) are so great, why aren’t there any white families interested?

posted by: Bill Saunders on March 6, 2017 11:19pm Reverend Samuel T. Ross Lee, These are the kind of stories that students from Achievement First experience on a regular basis.

This kind of humiliation and public shaming that is part of the disciplinary processes which borders on Child Abuse, if it isn’t. I have a friend that was lucky to enough to sub at Amistad for a week, and the stories she came home with were egregious, and that was before looking into the fine print and bad press out their for this particular Charter Organization. One eight year old student had a crocheted bracelet taken from her that was given to her by her grandmother because it didn’t meet the ‘dress code’. This happened in public and evoked tears. There are countless example of this sort of disciplinary BullCrap that needs to be called to the carpet in short shrift. Achievement First is a Devil in the Mix of Public Education.

The Betsy Devos Model…..let’s kill it here where it started….. Ms. Toll should go back to trying to be a lawyer….

posted by: Bill Saunders on March 6, 2017 11:33pm If you want to sum up Achievement First’s Educational Approach, it boils down to this : The Prison Model.

posted by: Morgan Barth on March 7, 2017 9:10am NHI - I understand the newsworthiness of discipline practices at my school, but am saddened that this story (and others before it) do not seek comment from our school’s leadership and omit any reference to the many accomplishments of our students and our school. At the least, understanding more about Amistad is helpful context for readers. Like all schools we are more than a single data point - and the single factoid about suspension rates does not come close to telling a story about our school. Sometimes the rhetoric gets silly. For example, a commenter said Achievement First is “The prison model?” According to the state of Connecticut Amistad has over 90% graduation rate (and that includes the 2.5% of students annually that transfer to other schools.) As of today 96% of our 2017 seniors have an acceptance letter to at least one four-year college - partially fulfilling the mission of our school. How can one responsibly compare a school filled with staff and students and parents working hard to achieve success in college to prison? We are not perfect. Our suspension numbers have gone down a lot, and are still too high. Partly this is because we are a strict school, and partly this is because we’re still not where we all want to be in terms of an ideal school climate. In other news (in addition to our college acceptance information) we’re very proud that all of our seniors are taking at least 2 AP classes; that our Spanish Class is going to Costa Rica for April break; that our drumline and dance teams and busy practicing for the St. Patrick’s Day parade; that our boys basketball team plays its first game tonight in the Class S state playoffs; that we are hosting our first chess tournament in a few weeks; and that every day 600 scholars come to school to learn and grow at a great school. Morgan Barth, Amistad Academy

posted by: Esbey on March 7, 2017 10:01am I agree that the suspension rates at Achievement First are a real problem and it wouldn’t surprise me if they are related to too many inexperienced teachers. To me, it calls for substantial changes at Achievement First. However, Achievement First is a non-profit and no one is getting rich; claims to the contrary are are misinformed. There are not many white kids because it is a lottery school in a largely minority district. You can’t simply choose to go there, you have to place yourself into the New Haven School system and then hope you win the lottery, which is unlikely. Looking at the kids who win vs lose the lottery, studies show that the AF winners have higher test scores. That’s not result of picking better students (the lottery is random) and it is not the result of kicking out worse students (because the later scores of any departing students are, correctly, counted *against* AF). But as I said at the top, I don’t think any of that excuses the suspension rate.