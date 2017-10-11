Woman Takes LEAD On Familiar Turf

by Thomas Breen | Oct 11, 2017 3:33 pm

Rasheen Murphy grew up in the Hill in the early 1990s. She saw friends and family struggle with drug addiction and fall victim to violent crime and incarceration. She had her first child at age 15, while still a student at Wilbur Cross High School.

Twenty years later, Murphy still lives in the Hill and is about to start working with the city and the police department to help keep low-level, non-violent criminals in her neighborhood out of jail and away from some of the challenges that she and her peers faced while growing up on those same city blocks.

On Tuesday night at the Hill North Community Management Team’s monthly meeting at Career High School, Murphy introduced herself as the neighborhood’s community liaison for the city’s new grant-funded Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which is slated to begin in the Hill North, Hill South, and downtown neighborhoods in November.

Developed in Seattle and already in practice in Albany; Bangor, Maine; and Baltimore, LEAD is an experimental law enforcement initiative that seeks to redirect low-level offenders engaged in drug abuse, prostitution, and other non-violent street crimes away from the criminal justice system and towards a case worker and rehabilitative social services.

The central idea of LEAD is that affordable housing, gainful employment, and substance abuse treatment are more effective and efficient than arrests and imprisonment at addressing issues related to poverty, mental health, and addiction.

Much like Project Longevity, a heralded city program that seeks to give gang members one last chance at reintegrating into society, LEAD is a collaborative endeavor that brings together police officers, social workers, healthcare professionals, and concerned members of the community to rally around low-level criminals and try to stabilize their lives for their own safety as well as for that of the neighborhood.

Earlier this year, city officials took a trip to Seattle to learn more about LEAD and the manager of Albany, New York’s LEAD program came to New Haven to help the city pitch the program to the Hill North management team.

As a LEAD community liaison, Murphy will be responsible for working closely with the city’s Community Services Administration (CSA), the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center, and the Hill North’s top cop Lt. Jason Minardi to help identify potential candidates for LEAD and to visit and support the families of neighbors who are going through the program.

Most importantly, she is supposed to represent a voice and a perspective from the neighborhood at LEAD conversations among the city, healthcare workers, and police officers.

“Not everyone is going to be comfortable talking with me,” Minardi said about New Haven’s upcoming implementation of LEAD. “But they’re definitely going to be comfortable talking with Rasheen. You might have community members who have a loved one who is suffering from an addiction but they don’t know where to go. They can go to Rasheen, and she can guide them into this process. She can be a liaison between families, LEAD, and me.”

For Murphy, that role of a connective thread between the community and LEAD makes perfect sense, because she grew up surrounded by people working through the very problems that this program is designed to address.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends,” Murphy said. “I know a lot of guys who went to jail. I know the reasons why they went to jail. For most of us, when we grew up, if your parents were not on drugs, you were special. Because that’s how many parents were on drugs in New Haven. And that’s how you get to what we see today. And I don’t want that to happen to the generation underneath us.”

Murphy said that when she hears about the murder of a 14-year-old boy this summer in Newhallville or about a gang member going to prison for decades for shooting and killing his best friend, her heart breaks. Now a 36-year-old mother of two, she said that it is easy to ask with dismay: How can people do this to each other?

But then she reflects on the systemic challenges that many young people in this city face, and that she herself faced as a young girl growing up on Ward Street in the Hill.

“If you live in a dysfunctional situation and your friend is dysfunctional and we hang together and this all seems normal,” she said, “nobody is there to say: This isn’t normal. A lot of these people are in survival mode. That’s all they’ve known since childhood. I got to get my next meal. Does this friendship really matter if I’m hungry? If I’m trying to feed my addiction? You’ve got angry kids and childhood issues that are never dealt with.”

Murphy herself said that she had her first child when she was only 15, and that the father of one of her two children just recently got sent to jail. Nevertheless, she managed to graduate from high school, has worked extensively with mentally ill patients at private and public group homes throughout the state, and now owns a home just a few blocks from where she grew up.

As a community liaison for LEAD, she said, she is hoping to use her intimate understanding of some of the challenges of growing up in New Haven to help other families in the Hill find support, and not incarceration, for loved ones struggling with addiction and susceptible to engaging in a life of crime.

“We’re going to be a team for each person in the LEAD program,” she said as she looked at Minardi, and then at the rest of those gathered for the night’s meeting.

Minardi said that the LEAD program is scheduled to start in the Hill North, Hill South, and Downtown neighborhoods in the first week of November. Murphy will be the community liaison for Hill North, and two other local residents have been hired to be the community liaisons for Hill South and Downtown. One employee from the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center and one from Columbus House will also serve as case workers for the city’s LEAD program.