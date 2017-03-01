Ain’t No “Sunshine”

by Staff | Mar 1, 2017 12:27 pm

For the second day in a row, police reported that a man expected to meet a woman in New Haven based on an online dating-site arrangement — only to meet up with men who stole his iPhone7 and other belonging.

The latest attack was reported Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

He said a 19-year-old Bridgeport man showed up on New Haven’s Elizabeth Street to meet up with “Sunshine,” with whom he thought he had arranged a rendezvous via the “Kik” website.

“The victim said he arrived but instead of meeting Sunshine, he met two men,” Hartman wrote in a release. “Both had handguns. The men gabbed the victim, roughed him up and threw him in the back of their Ford Explorer before heading off to an unknown location in Hamden.



“Along the way, the two abductors stopped to pick up an acquaintance. He is black and also brought a gun. The armed men stopped at some point, robbed the victim of his iPhone7, and one hundred dollars in cash. The victim said the men left him in Hamden after robbing him. He got help from a good Samaritan, who phoned police and drove him back to New Haven.”

Police are looking for the assailants.

