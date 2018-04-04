Albertus Falcons To Skate At Walker Rink

by Paul Bass | Apr 4, 2018 3:06 pm

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Higher Ed, Sports

Albertus Magnus is creating a varsity men’s hockey team — and ponying up $300,000 to help the city turn Ralph Walker Skating Rink into home ice.

Albertus and city officials made that announcement at a press conference Wednesday at the 1,500-student Dominican Catholic college located on the Newhallville-Hamden border.

The 30-member NCAA Division III team, called the Falcons, will begin playing in the 2019 season, announced Albertus President Marc Camille, who played hockey (as well as baseball and soccer) in college. The school is looking for a coach for the team.

“We’ve executed a successful power play,” quipped Mayor Toni Harp, borrowing hockey lingo. She said New Haven will will benefit from the deal because Albertus will launch a “learn to Skate” program for city kids as part of the deal, in addition to chipping in on the Walker Rink renovations. Plus, people will have more college hockey games to watch.

The city closed Walker in 2016 because of disrepair. At first the city considered closing it for good, Harp said. It changed its mind because of public outcry. It has since launched a two-phase renovation. The $2.5-$3 million first phase is scheduled to be completed in time for next winter’s season, according to City Engineer Giovanni Zinn. It will feature a new ice sheet and chiller plant. The $1.75 million second phase, to which Albertus is contributing, will include amenities like new locker rooms, with completion anticipated by fall 2019. (Above are sketches of the planned new rink.)

The city-Albertus deal reflects efforts by new presidents of three New Haven campus — Albertus, Southern Connecticut State University, and Gateway Community College — to increase the work they do together and with the city.

Albertus has been connecting more with the city lately than ever before, observed Newhallville Alder Kim Edwards, an Albertus grad (pictured).

She and East Rock Alder Anna Festa (pictured), who skated at Walker as a kid and sits on the committee overseeing the renovations, praised the deal at Tuesday’s announcement. The deal, an initial five-year agreement, requires approval by the Board of Alders.

The event concluded with the presentation of ceremonial Falcons jerseys to Harp and Camille ...

... the appearance of team mascot Frankie the Falcon ...

... and a town-gown team photo, including city parks and rec chief Rebecca Bombero, pictured at center next to Harp.