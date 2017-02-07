Aldermanic Notice New Haven

by Staff | Feb 7, 2017 12:50 pm

The Finance Committee will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 6:00 P.M, in the Aldermanic Chambers, 165 Church St., New Haven, to act upon the following items:

1. ORDER TO READ AND FILE THE UPDATED BUDGETARY AND FINANCIAL REPORTS FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2016 IN COMPLIANCE WITH ARTICLE VIII SECTION 5 OF THE CHARTER.

2. Workshop: To hear from the City Assessor concerning the new Grand List.

These items are filed with the City Clerk and may be inspected at Room 202, 200 Orange St., New Haven. Per order: Hon. Evette Hamilton, Chair. Attest: Michael Smart, City Clerk.

If you need a disability related accommodation, please call three business days in advance 203 946 8122 (voice) or 203 946 8582 (TTY).