Alders Examine School Funding

by Christopher Peak | Jun 1, 2017 8:00 am

(17) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: City Hall, Schools

Why is $5,600 more spent on a child’s education in Greenwich than a child’s education in New Haven? In the city’s aldermanic chambers on Wednesday night, the Board of Alders education committee presented that question and many others to several experts as part of a workshop on funding New Haven’s public schools. With 13.5 percent cuts to the federal education budget on the way, Connecticut’s tax receipts in freefall and a lawsuit challenging the state’s funding allocations before the state Supreme Court, the seven alders present used the moment to take stock. Over two hours, they discussed their school district’s financial outlook, imagined what a fairer distribution of money statewide might look like and strategized on how to accomplish change in the current political environment. “Oftentimes, on this board and on this committee, we’re very concerned with how our Board of Education spends money, not where their money comes from,” said Alder Aaron Greenberg, the committee chair. “Given the budget situation in Hartford, it felt like the right time to have this conversation” about Connecticut’s school funding formulas. Currently, New Haven’s public school system expends about $16,100 annually to educate each student — roughly in line with the state average. The amount edges out Danbury ($12,700) and New Britain ($13,000), but lags behind Westport ($19,700) and Greenwich ($21,700). The system developed, in large part, because of the differences in towns’ tax revenues. Greenwich’s expensive estates largely fund their public schools, paying for 95.3 percent of the district’s budget with local taxes. New Haven relies heavily on the state: The Elm City covers only 24.6 percent of its district’s budget with local taxes and 1.6 percent with tuition and charitable donations, while 61.0 percent comes from the state and 12.8 percent from the feds. “There’s really three ways you can get a good education in Connecticut: You buy it, you win it or you steal it,” said Sean Matteson, the chief operating officer of ConnCAN, an education advocacy group. “You buy it by moving into a good school district, you can win it by getting a place in the lottery to get into a good school, or you can steal it by lying about where you live.” A Long History State legislators have grappled with how to appropriate money to each school district since a landmark court decision — Horton v. Meskill — in 1977. Before the case, each district was largely financed through its local property tax revenues without any state support to equalize the differences between wealthy suburbs and cash-strapped cities. In Horton v. Meskill, Connecticut’s Supreme Court ruled that setup an unconstitutional infringement on students’ rights to a public education. A decade later, in 1988, the General Assembly devised the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) formula. Though revised repeatedly, most recently in 2013, the system still governs how much each municipality receives to keep schools operational. At its core, the ECS is designed to make up the difference between the cost of teaching each child (including extra for high-need pupils) and local governments’ abilities to raise tax revenue to pay for it. However, even based on current estimates (set at a baseline of $11,525 per student), the state doesn’t have enough money to fully fund its obligations, coming about $600 million short. (According to the Connecticut School Finance Project, New Haven should receive an additional $17.5 million in ECS funding.) Instead, legislators have been allocating available funds in what are essentially block grants that approximate each community’s share, said Daniel Long, research director at Connecticut Voices for Children. “Due to a lack of motivation and budget shortfalls, the efforts to reach this full funding formula never materialized,” Long said. “Each year, there’s been negotiations at the Legislature to create a list of what the ECS distribution should be that’s moved further and further away from the original intention.” And ECS is just one formula. Connecticut has 11 different funding formulas in place to divvy up the education budget, doling out other pools of money to magnet and charter schools, as well as technical high schools and agriscience centers. Should The Money Follow The Kid? Those separate streams can sometimes result in vastly different spending per pupil within a district, compounding the disparities in aid that already exist between towns. During the workshop, alders repeatedly referenced this reality. Anna Festa, who represents East Rock, asked the experts whether it wouldn’t be preferable for sums to be allocated per student and for that money to follow the child even after a transfer. Abraham Hernandez, associate pastor at Grace Fellowship Church, noted similar problems with how the state views native Spanish speakers. While the state funding formula intentionally offers more for high-needs students — an extra 30 percent bonus in state grants — students with disabilities and English-language learners aren’t included in their calculation. That exclusion left Hernandez “dumbfounded,” given the influx of Spanish speakers in New Haven’s schools. The governor’s latest plan to revise the school funding formula could shear off even more money that New Haven relies on. In March, Gov. Dannel Malloy proposed counting impoverished students using Medicaid enrollment figures, rather than the number in federal free-lunch programs. That would erase undocumented immigrants, who cannot apply for Medicaid, from the total. Hernandez also pointed out that New Haven’s public school district isn’t always fair in how it hands out the money. He said he’d talked to one principal who couldn’t afford to replace keyboards with missing letters, while other administrators finished the year with a surplus. “How can I go to Hartford to advocate for equity in school funding when within our city we’re seeing the same thing?” the pastor asked. “I’m here to say, regardless of where somebody goes — charter, magnet, public — the money should follow the child, so we make sure that the goal posts are not moved for different children.” Chris Willems, a science teacher at Metropolitan Business Academy, disagreed. He said his 20 years in the classroom taught him that schools succeed when the entire system works, when it has supports ready for all the student body’s needs. He said he worried that breaking down schools into “collections of individual humans with individual price tags and pots of money attached to them” could prove “destabilizing,” as services might be cut or funds gobbled up by special interests. “Why do we have 11 funding streams? Because we have a very bizarre state,” Willems added. “We need a complicated system to make up for the complicated levels of racism and segregation that we have in this state.” Arriving at a more equitable funding arrangement won’t be easy, attendees at the workshop agreed. The first step, Long argued, needed to be an honest accounting of the current system’s shortcomings. “I don’t think we should be shy [about the level of money needed to provide an adequate education]. I think we should be honest and realize we don’t have the funds right now,” he said. “We should say this is an aspiration: We want to figure out ways to get here.” One idea from Connecticut Voices for Children is to institute a statewide property tax, akin to Vermont, that rewards municipalities that pay a high tax burden for their schools. Municipalities with higher mill rates would also receive higher per-pupil spending; a community could choose to spend less on schools to have lower tax rates. Under this proposal, three-quarters of the state would see a property tax cut averaging $406; the other quarter would pay an extra $1,579 on average. Referencing Youth Stat and New Haven Promise, Long also praised Elm City schools for efficiently mobilizing their limited funds. That point resonated with several alders. “I toot the horn of the teachers in New Haven. It’s amazing what they do with the little that they have,” said Evelyn Rodriguez, alder for the Hill. “I see the product coming out. We’re getting some of our children into Ivy League schools. So I just want to say that they’re working really hard, and they deserve better.”

Comments

posted by: Massimo on June 1, 2017 8:12am No amount of money will compensate for the low interest in education exhibited by many families of the children attending New Haven Public Schools.

posted by: yes we can on June 1, 2017 8:34am Many thanks to Mr. Long and Mr. Willems for their vigilence on the issue of school funding. The estimated $17.5M shortage for New Haven needs to be compounded over more than a decade of chronic underfunding and bastardization of the ECS formula. While rich subruban towns continue to rake in state dollars due to “hold harmless” fixes and articifical caps hatched in the back rooms of the legislature while maintaining low mill rates. Urban centers like New Haven which get the double hit of unfunded PILOT and ECS must maintain high mill rates and scramble for other sources of funds to try to make ends meet. This is nothing short of an orchestrated cabal to preserve privilege through zoning, archane funding forumlas and other gimmicks designed to maintain and extend that status quo. Education is the great equalizer. It is economic development, job creation, opportunity creation, crime reduction and much more. In spite of these challenges and shhortfalls New Haven teachers and students press on and achieve. The District is one of the only ones growing in New Haven. Imagine what greater heights could be reached if ECS was fully funded and more supports went to the programs that are working for kids right now. Incremental gains could be exponential gains! We do not need more schemes or slogans or talking points. We do not need to be saved by corporate profiteers. We need to fully fund ECS and fully support education and the Constitutional right that it is. We should also fully fund Pilot and relieve the tax burden on the urban centers who are lifting all of the social service and medical support burden for the surrounding towns.

posted by: Noteworthy on June 1, 2017 8:41am Education Notes: 1. The money should follow the child - the public schools should not be paid for phantom students who are attending charter schools. The charter schools are also paid for that same child. This double dipping wastes money. 2. If the money followed the child, it would put pressure the poorly performing schools and frankly the fat, bloated NHPS and its administration - and penchant for continuing to over build the physical properties - the schools with zero regard for the fixed and variable costs associated with every new facility. The system might have to actually become accountable for its expenditures. 3. It is utter nonsense that the complicated funding formulas are because of our “complicated levels of racism and segregation.” This excuse is used over and again. It’s tired and trite. 4. Discount CT Voices for Children - we don’t have a funding problem, we have a taxing problem. But count on Voices to bang the tired drum of more money and more taxes - endless rounds of new taxes. By the way, we already have a statewide sales tax on homes. Now we need another layer of property taxes? And any of these people wonder why the funding levels are complicated? This is why. This is where it starts. 5. You can’t count on the legislature or the governor to pass such a tax and keep their fingers out of money pot either. They never have - and even in the current budget mess, you watch our local and other state legislators raid the revenue accounts dedicated to other things in order to fund the black hole of the general fund - Kind of like what New Haven does to balance its budget.

posted by: 1644 on June 1, 2017 8:48am 1. State law requires school districts to treat all school more or less equally. If one school has substantially ore resources than another (smaller class sizes, newer computers, etc.) the district is violating state law.

2. Greenwich and Westport get essentially no state aid for the schools. Their decision to spend more than New Haven is their own, and must in part be based on their higher cost of living, particularly housing, which means higher teacher salaries. They also have more special education students because special ed. needs increase with a community’s wealth: richer parents higher more lawyers to advocate for special treatment of the children.

3. New Haven spends only about $4200 per student, the balance of its school funding coming from the state and federal government. If New Haven thinks its schools need more money, it could increase its share.

posted by: Jill_the_Pill on June 1, 2017 10:07am My thanks as well to Long and Willems. New Haven should pay careful attention to CT Senate Bill 2 (SB2) which is currently being re-drafted and will likely not reach a vote this session. The original bill was essentially weighted student funding at the state level, with one standardized funding formula for district and alternative schools (magnet, charter, vo-tech). It included money-follows-the-child, and it moved special education funding into the formula (making it more up-for-grabs). The net result is a zero-sum game of competitive education funding. At the moment (and under the ECS formula, when it was followed), sending students across district lines is mostly win-win. The sending districts still count the students in their student population totals (i.e., they receive ECS approx. $11,000** on their behalf), but host districts/magnets/charters also get additional funds directly from the state. For example, New Haven gets an extra $7000 per out-of-district student and and $3000 per in-district student attending a magnet—at no cost (besides their state taxes) to the sending districts. Who objects to that system? Operators of schools that don’t have a municipal district behind them and want a bigger piece of the pie. Please go cautiously, ask for impact statements, and remember that equity without adequacy is a sham. **The ECS formula used to have components for poverty, tax base, and (I think) ELL, so that amount could be more or less, depending on a town’s characteristics. Sounds kind of equitable . . . .

posted by: robn on June 1, 2017 10:18am CT does need to make it up to New Haven for its elimination of County Government and the Balkanization of inner city Grand Lists. I’m not sure a state property tax is the way to do it. Neighborhoods like East Rock might end up on an even shorter end of the stick. That and a few other neighborhoods are already getting raped because of the incredible disparity of property values in the city.

How about a property tax cap. Then let politicians work it out how they’re going to pay for things.

posted by: Noteworthy on June 1, 2017 10:43am Yes We Can - No We Can’t Notes: 1. Your facts are wrong. Rich suburban schools do not rake in huge amounts of state dollars - not for school construction and not for general education. 2. If the rich districts spend more on education, it’s because they can. If New Haven wasn’t so busy building more schools and expanding its cost structure, it would have more money for education. But it has spent more than a decade destroying neighborhood schools to create magnets and opening those schools to the suburban kids. Why? So they can get more money from the state. 3. New Haven is always grubbing for the money and it colors and prostitutes its mission. The resulting mess is a poor education and still claims of not enough money. 4. As an aside, if the city had a properly sized police force, a properly sized fire department equipped and answering the calls that it gets vs. wants - there’d be plenty of money to do just about anything that’s needed.

posted by: Mark Oppenheimer on June 1, 2017 10:56am @Noteworthy: 1) If you know about bloat in the NHPS or administrations, please say where it is, right now. Only that way can the city address it. I suspect you don’t know of specific cases, just figure there is always bloat, on principle. But that doesn’t move us toward solutions. Please name positions that should be cut. 2) Full disclosure, my wife used to work at CT Voices (although she did not author that proposal). That said, if you had read carefully, or knew the Vermont history, you’d see that the statewide property tax results in tax relief for many municipalities, which can cut their local property taxes. It just means that wealth in towns like Greenwich gets spread more fairly. 3) Another way to do this is to have a very steeply progressive income tax—the 1% of the 1% who live in Greenwich and towns drive on roads that New Haveners and Bridgeporters help pay for, and are protected by state police we help pay for; is there a reason that when it comes to schooling their children should get so much more $$ per pupil?

posted by: GroveStreet on June 1, 2017 11:15am Massimo, Do you have evidence to back up your claims or are you just spouting bigoted conjecture?

posted by: 1644 on June 1, 2017 12:21pm Jill: ECS does not account for ELL students. This has been a major point of dispute in Hartford. A major justification for the bump up West Hartford and Branford got in funding last round was their large ELL populations. (The AG’s office seemed unaware of the superintends’ testimony and the Moukwauser (sp?) said the increases were unexplained).

Students with disabilities are not included in the ECS, but the state reimburses about 50% of special education costs that exceed 4.5 times a district’s average per student cost.

As Noteworthy points out, New Haven has built a huge number of new schools in recent years, while other towns have reduced their physical plant to save money. The state reimbursed 90% of the cost, while the contracts were nonetheless managed by New Haven, allowing DeStefano to shake down lots of contractors. (The construction also removed a lot of property from the Grand List, further exacerbating fiscal problems. The Sound School forced a great business to relocate to Branford.). The result is that NHPS spends a lot of dollars on plant maintenance that could go to faculty.

posted by: Jill_the_Pill on June 1, 2017 12:38pm 1644, the weight was removed in 2013. Prior to that it was 15%.

posted by: robn on June 1, 2017 12:50pm GROVESTREET, “rates of parental involvement are significantly higher among middle- and upper-class parents than in low-income families”

(de Carvalho, 2001) “Researchers agree that rates of parental involvement are lower in low-income communities than in higher income schools”

(Abrams & Gibbs, 2002; Epstein, 1995; Lareau, 2000; O’Connor, 2001) http://www.adi.org/journal/ss06/SmithSpring2006.pdf

posted by: RichTherrn Interesting comments…

Although the “money follows the student” idea sounds attractive and “fair” and “equitable”, school systems/districts that have tried this have found it is far from the truth. It is far more complex. Remember, the majority of expenses is in salaries, and that can vary greatly, depending on years of experience and education. So the same 10 elementary teachers at one NHPS K-8 school could cost anywhere from $450K to $800K in salary a year. When school systems have gone to this, schools start to be incentivized to find reasons to let the expensive, experienced teachers go and hire the newest, cheaper teachers and keep them for only a few years. (some of the other cities or charter schools in CT seem to have this philosophy). Perhaps it would be fairer to have a base staffing level for each school based on population, then any extra funds for other staff/expenses is on a per pupil level. Also varying in cost is the specialty courses and themes. NHPS currently has some magnet STEM schools, and in many cases it just costs more for science/STEM supplies and equipment (thats what magnet funds are for). Someone mentioned building costs, it definitely costs more to maintain and upkeep older, inefficient buildings (I’ve seen the spreadsheet of energy costs and it is a great deal more for an older school). Transportation is also just harder to other schools. That really isn’t fair to be part of per pupil costs. Etc.. When you talk across districts, many of the issues have been mentioned, different needs of students, populations, shifting demographics. Some state charter schools have a central office bigger proportionally than NHPS that is funded in large part by outside grants/foundations. Every district/school is different in its population, its funding streams, and its needs, so it is much more complex than it seems.

posted by: westville man on June 1, 2017 2:20pm Noteworthy - Can you tell me how you personally square; “3. It is utter nonsense that the complicated funding formulas are because of our “complicated levels of racism and segregation.” This excuse is used over and again. It’s tired and trite.” , with your stance on eliminating racial profiling? Does racism exist or not? Thanks in advance for your response.

posted by: westville man on June 1, 2017 2:23pm You said this about the article on the Chief of Police- “And what about the rampant profiling?”

posted by: GroveStreet on June 1, 2017 2:30pm Robn, You think that your studies indicate that the school district is doomed — regardless of expenditure — because “many families” don’t have an interest? The word cited in both of your links is “involvement” not “interest.” There are parents in this city who have language barriers that keep them from being “involved” in the ways that suburban parents can. There are parents in this city who are struggling to survive and cannot be “involved” in the ways that more affluent parents can. Don’t make the dumb mistake of thinking that New Haven parents don’t care.