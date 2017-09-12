Sections

Alexion Takes The Money & Runs

Aliyya Swaby Photo Markeshia Ricks Photo It took a pharmaceutical company just over 18 months to move its headquarters into a new downtown New Haven tower with promises of up to $52 million of state help — then start packing for Boston.

The company, Alexion, announced Tuesday morning that it is moving its headquarters out of the 14-story, $100 million glass tower that opened at 100 College St. on Feb. 29, 2016. The move, expected to take place by mid-2018, is part of a companywide restructuring that will include a 20 percent reduction in its workforce worldwide.

The company, which produces drugs to treat rare diseases, will continue to do research in the building. But much of it will become vacant. And both the state’s and the city’s efforts to build a biomedical and tech economy here will take a black eye.

The company is still committed to maintaining a research “excellence” center in New Haven despite moving its HQ to Boston, CEO Ludwig Hantson stated in a release.

“Alexion’s 25 year history began in New Haven, and Connecticut remains a critical part of our future. We value our relationship with the state of Connecticut, and our New Haven-based research team is critical to growing and strengthening Alexion’s leadership in complement, which will allow us to fulfill our mission of serving patients and families with rare and ultra-rare diseases,” the release quoted Hantson as saying.

The company stated that 450 jobs will remain here, “Including employees working in the research and process development laboratories, the clinical supply and quality teams, nurse case management and a number of important enterprise business services.”

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of New Haven called Alexion’s decision “shocking and shameful.”

State economic development chief Catherine Smith issued a statement Tuesday morning announcing that Connecticut will “require” Alexion to pay back a $20 million loan and $6 million grant “with interest and penalties.”

“Setbacks like this, though unfortunate, do not deter the department from pursuing smart policies and ventures with growing companies in our state,” Smith stated.

Short-Lived City Success Story

 

Alexion was born in Science Park in 1992, moved to Cheshire in 2000, then relocated its headquarters into the new downtown building last year after Gov.  Dannel P. Malloy’s administration came through with over $50 million as part of its “First Five” program to entice growing companies to stay in the state. Now Alexion follows General Electric, which in 2016 announced its headquarters move to Boston, and Aetna, which announced a move to New York.

Meanwhile, the polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in New Haven for a Democratic primary in which Mayor Toni Harp is seeking to hold onto her seat against a spirited challenge by Marcus Paca in part by pointing to new-economy job growth in town, with Alexion as Exhibit A.

Her economic development administrator, Matthew Nemerson, pointed out that Alexion will continue to have a research presence at 100 College, which theoretically could grow; and that the building, constructed for Alexion by developer Carter Winstanley, will continue to pay $3.8 million a year in local property taxes after they’re fully phased in.

He also expressed confidence in the prospects of finding new tenants for the building’s state-of-the-art lab facilities.

“It’s one of the most spectacular research buildings in the country,” Nemerson said in an interview. “People have been coming and looking at the lab building from around the world. ...

“New Haven remains an exceptionally strong place for medical research and discovery.”

Asked if 100 College might be converted in part to market-rate housing, given downtown’s hot market, Nemerson said no, because of the specific nature of lab design.

Alexion Gov. Malloy returned triumphantly to 100 College St. in August 2016 to proclaim that the company was already exceeding its job-creation goal, adding 500 new positions in the first months after the move. Then troubles started at the company: It laid off 210 workers in March. More troubling, Bloomberg News revealed  that Alexion was the focus of multiple investigations in the U.S. and abroad for allegedly shady sales and testing practices. Three top officials, including the CFO, left the company. The CEO left, too.

Suddenly New Haven’s showpiece new-economy employer was sounding a lot like the last shattered homegrown corporate star, Higher One. Gov. Malloy came for a ribbon-cutting of a new state-assisted New Haven headquarters for that company, too, in 2012, before government investigators started revealing alleged fraud; in 2016 the one-time “unicorn” was sold for $37 million. Higher One received more than $20 million in tax credits.

Lessons For Government?

New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney Tuesday called the Alexion news “certainly disappointing.” He said in an interview that the state will need to reexamine the “First Five” agreement with Alexion to see if the state it can recover some of the money it received for the New Haven move.

Looney was asked about deals like Alexion’s, in which government spends millions luring companies which subsequently pick up and leave.
“It’s unfortunately the way things are done,” he said. “States are so anxious for economic development, that companies play one incentive off another. It’s not a healthy pattern.”

“This has nothing to do with the problems” Alexion has endured, Nemerson maintained about Tuesday’s news. “It has to do with [new] CEO living in Boston.”

He noted that GE and Aetna moved their headquarters for the same reasons: the CEOs wanted to base their companies in bigger cities amid more of a tech culture.

Indeed, Tuesday’s Alexion release explained the headquarters move this way: “Boston will provide access to a larger biopharmaceutical talent pool and a variety of life-sciences partners to further support future growth initiatives.”

There’s a lesson for Connecticut, Nemerson argued: To compete with those bigger cities, it must concentrate its tech sector in one or two cities rather than disperse through the state. Cities like New Haven

Comments

posted by: EPDP on September 12, 2017  8:07am

At the Mayoral debate Harp said that New Haven was the “driving force” of the economy of the State of Connecticut.  But the Connecticut economy is going over a cliff.  Is New Haven driving Connecticut off the cliff?  It is time for the voters to throw these politicians, with the big ribbons, Big Scissors, Big Smiles, and BS out of office.

posted by: Dwightstreeter on September 12, 2017  8:08am

CT appears to be winning the “race to the bottom” as the Irish call it. They wisely have stopped bidding on cheapskate businesses looking for tax breaks and low wages.
  These corporations have no loyalty to place or to workers, just the bottom line.
  For those who will whine about taxes, when I lived in Massachusetts, we called it “Taxachusetts”!
  It’s time to stop using tax payer money to bribe businesses to set up here. Stadiums are another wasted of our money.
  Invest in alternative energy sources, repair the roads and bridges, support technical schools, like Wright Tech
in Stamford where people learn to do things we need and make new things.
  Then we have to abolish the anachronistic tax exemption for Yale and set limits for wealthy non-profits so the people don’t have to subsidize them any more.

posted by: HewNaven on September 12, 2017  8:12am

Yale will take most of the space.

posted by: Bill Saunders on September 12, 2017  8:13am

So much for the jobs ‘boon’.......

Everybody got hustled, except for Winstanley who will continue to pay $3.8 million in local property taxes once they are fully phased in….

Shades of the Pfizer Pfiasco in New London, without the Eminent Domain…

posted by: wendy1 on September 12, 2017  9:01am

Well, I guess New Haven is one disease they dont want to treat.

But I expect Yale to take over that building…and fill it somehow.  I’m sure they got advance notice.

posted by: Bill Saunders on September 12, 2017  9:17am

Hew Naven,

I think one of the reasonable fears is that many of these developments are just proxy stalking horses for Yale….  Add The Q-House to the list, if it ever happens….

posted by: alphabravocharlie on September 12, 2017  9:27am

it’s been said the most dangerous space in the world is between Blumenthal and a camera. Let’s see what new “program” these clowns come up with now.

posted by: 1644 on September 12, 2017  9:58am

The original plan called for Yale to occupy at least two floors of a shorter building.  Yale was pushed out as Alexion’s needs grew even beyond the original proposed size of the building.  Yale now has a lot of laboratory space on its West Campus, but will likely take a few floors nonetheless.  This development may, however, influence the Salvatore proposal for the space between The Jungle and the Doctors’ Building.  It will reduce demand for apartments in Northland and Salvatore’s developments, as the market shifts from highly paid but insecure Alexion workers and more to medical school lab techs.  It may, also, eliminate demand for the labspace Salvatore has proposed, especially private demand as New Haven will now be perceived as a shrinking, rather than growing biotech hub.

posted by: Elihu on September 12, 2017  10:03am

Wow.  I agree with Rosa DeLauro’s comments and perhaps the Independent can follow up on her claim that Alexion will pay back some large chunk of the $50 million in public funding used to lure them here in the first place.  Looney is also right—this is an unhealthy pattern of giving away the farm to companies with no sense or obligation to loyalty. 

But should we be surprised?  You remember that Pfizer left New London after building a big new research complex the required a Supreme Court decision ratifying the use of eminent domain to condemn and clear the land (Kelo v. New London). 

Was Alexion offered a package from the State of Massachusetts to lure them to Boston?  Can we have an honest conversation with the CEO to talk about ways to cultivate and retain these companies in Connecticut and New Haven?

posted by: robn on September 12, 2017  10:06am

Alexion is moving to Boston simply because of the concentration of tech talent….a concentration of tech talent created by a city that young talented people want to live in. Make our city more welcoming, more affordable and more fun to the talent and the rest will follow.
For starters, the city should sue the state legislature to pay all property taxes for non-profits that have outgrown the label. Secondly, the city needs to push a bill through the legislature allowing a cap on property taxes; the burden shift on anyone living in a remotely nice neighborhood is ridiculous and has dissuaded untold millions of homesteading investment.