All Boys’ Would-Be School Jumps The Gun

Amid accusations of de facto segregation and un-transparent recruiting practices, Board of Education members said they’re not sure they’re ready to approve a controversial plan for an all-male charter school.
Rev. Boise Kimber first presented a proposal to create the all-boys’ local charter school in January, prompting heated discussion on the board’s priorities between building a new school and focusing on the district’s existing schools. Kimber later defended himself against critics in an interview with the Independent, claiming that his proposed C.M. Cofield Academy would close an achievement gap for young men in the city and target “boys of color.” His group is seeking a city, not a state, charter to operate it.
While the proposal has been backed by Mayor Harp’s administration, it’s just that — a proposal. It hasn’t been approved yet. Yet Kimber has begun recruiting students, including at a recent official New Haven Public Schools magnet fair.
Kimber had requested the board pass a resolution toward his school. Board member Carlos Torre pointed out at a Board of Education meeting Wednesday night that the board can’t vote on resolutions from members of the public. At least one or more members must present such a resolution as their own.
Student school board member Coral Ortiz brought up a question: “What’s the policy behind a school advertising at a magnet resource [fair]?”
Ortiz observed that at a magnet school expo earlier in the month, she’d seen Cofield Academy set up a booth, advertising itself as an option to prospective students and parents.
Torre and board member Ed Joyner denounced the situation. Torre said that the district has had issues like this one before. “No advertising [or] recruiting should be taking place,” he added.
“No one should have the right to advertise something that doesn’t exist,” Joyner said. “It won’t happen again.”
Kimber, a politically active figure in town since the 1980s who recently as been attending and speaking up at Board of Ed meetings, did not show up to Wednesday night’s board meeting. Reached by phone after the meeting, Kimber acknowledged Cofield Academy’s presence at the expo, but said he was not handling recruitment and did not have an estimated number of interested students. Kimber hung up before a reporter could ask further questions.
Ortiz said after the meeting that she worries students and parents could be blindsided by signing up for a school that doesn’t even exist.
Former Hillhouse High teacher and librarian Robert Gibson took to the podium to remind the board of African-American History Month — and to talk about how Cofield Academy would be, essentially, a segregated school.
Gibson pointed out that while the black community petitioned the city’s Board of Ed to end segregation in New Haven public schools during the Civil War, the board incorporated black and white schools only in 1869. That integration, Gibson argued, allowed students to learn from those of other religions, cultures and backgrounds — something the proposed all-boys’ school would do away with.
“I would not want this board to approve anything that would deny even a small group of children the lessons they could learn by being exposed to the melting pot that America really is,” Gibson said.
Joyner praised Gibson (once a student of his), saying that New Haven has “to continue to wave the banner of inclusion and social justice.” But he added that the board needs to evaluate the effectiveness of its current schools as it moves forward.
Board member Darnell Goldson (pictured), who vigorously defended Kimber’s proposal after its debut, said he was happy to see the proposal prompt a discussion about at-risk young men “at the bottom of the academic ladder.”
After the meeting, Goldson suggested that whatever Cofield Academy becomes, it probably won’t be another brick-and-mortar school. He pointed to a lack of facilities, interest or finances for that to be feasible. Instead, he said the idea may evolve into an “Eagle Academy-type program” perhaps within another school.
Goldson said Kimber had already forwarded a request for proposal (RFP) draft to the board. (Last month, mayoral aide Jason Bartlett said the RFP would allow the project and the Board of Ed to formalize a relationship with Eagle Academy.)
And, Goldson said, Kimber had already called him earlier in the day to talk about it.
Click on or download the above audio file to hear a full interview with Rev. Kimber on WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven” about his school proposal and his reasons for seeking to make it a local charter.
Comments
posted by: Concerned74 on February 23, 2017 2:28pm
Was there a promise to find out who allowed them to show up to the magnet fair and who approved adding a school that doesn’t exist to the website (with the number of Rev. Kimber’s church no less!)? Thank goodness for Miss Ortiz, who is more effective than the adults on the board lately.
posted by: jamesj@newhaven on February 23, 2017 2:55pm
This already smells! Allowing a nonexistent “school” to advertise at a Board of Ed event, and putting it on the NHPS website so parents think it exists as an option for their children???? This doesn’t happen by accident. I am appalled Mayor Harp is supportive of the “proposal” when so much seems undefined or unclear.
posted by: Anderson Scooper on February 23, 2017 3:14pm
C’mon, Boise has to eat too.
posted by: J R on February 23, 2017 3:45pm
The idea of setting up a gender-segregated school, let alone one that also is designed to be de facto essentially all black, is a huge, highly problematic, desperate step for New Haven schools to take. I strongly oppose it and so would a lot of other people if they knew it was even being considered. There is ample social science evidence that such schools hurt their kids by reinforcing stereotyped patterns of behavior and making it more difficult for the students to function normally in a mixed-gender, mixed-race world. But I want to comment about something else: the way this proposal seems to be coming about.
The only way any school board should ever consider a step as serious as setting up a gender-segregated school is through a process of serious deliberation. It should start at the top, with the Board itself deciding what would be the best options to consider for kids who are not doing well in the current system. It should NOT start with a huckster bringing a half-baked proposal with no financing and a high potential for grifting to the school board, and then hoping to win their approval for some kind of nose-under-the-tent school-within-a-school program that he can later expand as opportunity arises. That is the absolute worst possible way to undertake a change like this and it would be a travesty for the board to approve it in any form.
posted by: EducateourchildrenNH on February 23, 2017 3:52pm
What a red herring! So they jumped the gun a little in their excitement to actually try to educate underachievers. What a major crime! What’s next, maybe rasing money to buy uniforms? I agree with Goldson, at least they are not discussing education, as opposed who next gets hired at central office. Oh, and BTW, the folks fighting the hardest against this are those who have vested interests in protecting this low functioning school system. Sure has been kept pretty quiet that the Gibson fellow just was hired by Mayo in the system, part time, so as to keep it undercover and off the BOE radar. And how about Dr Joyner, he just got his boy Gibson hired, his daughter a promotion, his son is protected to the point where he doesn’t even bother to show up for work anymore (that is a major scandal waiting to happen). He and his wife collect retirement checks every month.
Sad!
posted by: LivingInNewHaven on February 23, 2017 4:23pm
For once I agree with Dr Joyner, how can you advertise for a school that doesn’t exist. What happens if there is nowhere for the boys to go come September? They would have missed the lottery and the parents would have been duped. Please let’s stop jeopardizing the education of New Haven’s youth with promises and dreams that have no solid plan for implementation.
posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on February 23, 2017 4:33pm
Mr. Gibson is a brilliant and humble man. And it gives me the greatest of honor, to call him a friend of mine. He’s 100% correct with his assessment.
It appears as though some folk are being bullied to even allow the Kimber concert to last this long. He’s now taking over school fairs and websites. It’s a relief to have the stewardship of Ms. “Iron Fist” Ortiz on the lookout.
It’s sneaky tactics like this that enables Kimber to experience the level of pushback from the community that he receives. Go through the proper channels correctly and if the project survives, great. If it doesn’t, we’ll see you at the drawing board when the support is more palpable another 10 years from today.
It’s simple to find out how he finagled his way to set up at the fair and subsequently the website. Just find out who manages them.
Again, let us not forget the fact that this project along with all the machinations, is overwhelmingly supported by Mayor Harp.
Donald Trump ran a divisive campaign to become the country’s 45th President, and the country is in an uproar because of it. So Kimber, Mayor Harp and the other [covert] names not mentioned are now trying to institute a program that’s macerated in reverse discrimination.
I’m appalled (but not surprised) that this mayor would sign onto a project that’s saturated in separatism. But she doesn’t say a word about the struggling minority own businesses who can’t get a city contract to even install a toilet.
What a shame.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 23, 2017 5:23pm
If this school opens.Get ready for the Lawsuit.The Supreme Court had outlawed segregation in schools, and had even ordered school districts to take steps to assure integration.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 23, 2017 5:33pm
posted by: EducateourchildrenNH on February 23, 2017 3:52pm
Oh, and BTW, the folks fighting the hardest against this are those who have vested interests in protecting this low functioning school system.
A low functioning school system is allowed because of a Low functioning community.Tell you what.Put those students in those low functioning schools in a Caribbean Home and I bet there marks will go sky high.Or they will get there backside torn Up.