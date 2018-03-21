All-Way Stops Coming To Treacherous Intersection

by Allan Appel | Mar 21, 2018 12:03 pm

Auguste Fortin and Jeanne Dubin have seen at least seven to ten crashes outside their home at the intersection of Central Avenue, Yale Avenue and Willard Street.

They celebrated winning a years-long quest Tuesday night to convince the city to put four-way stop signs at that intersection in the hope of seeing far fewer crashes in the future.

They and other neighbors have clamored for years for safety improvements at that intersection. Meanwhile, many have stopped parking near the corners for fear their cars will be hit, even totaled by vehicles spinning off from collisions in the intersection.

Tuesday night members of New Haven’s Traffic Authority — who double as the Board of Police Commissioners— voted unanimously to upgrade the current the intersection from its current two-way stop configuration to an all-way stop, during their monthly meeting at 1 Union Ave.

“We’re extremely grateful. Neighbors have been agitating for years. This will improve safety and visibility and we have a lot of kids walking to the Edgewood School,” Fortin told the commissioners.

City transit chief Doug Hausladen presented data showing 17 reported crashes at the intersection between July 2015 through the end of January 2018.

That exceeds what’s required to merit the intervention provided. As Hausladen department wrote in their report to the police commissioners: “Our review of the crash data indicates that the intersection meets the national warrant for Multi-Way Stop Application under Section 2B.07, Paragraph B, five or more reported crashes in a 12-month period that are susceptible to correction by a multi-way stop installation. Such crashes include right turn and left turn collisions as well as right angle collisions.”

The vote was unanimous, with no discussion among commissioners.

Fortin rose not only to express neighbors’ gratitude but also to inquire if the installation of an all-way stop will result in the removal of the flashing yellow lights currently at the intersection.

Fortin said neighbors would like to see the lights remain, with lenses switched to red.

“If they put a stop in, it’ll be red. It won’t be removed,” Commissioner Stephen Garcia assured him.

