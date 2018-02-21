Second Call Ends In Alleged Stalker’s Arrest

by Staff | Feb 21, 2018 4:21 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes

The alleged stalker came back.

This time the cops caught him.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

Last Friday evening a 46-year-old Cedar Hill woman called police stating that her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend, against whom she has two protective orders, showed up at her house and attacked her as she shielded her grandchildren. Her apartment was “in disarray.”

The woman said the man had been stalking her: “[H]e’d come to her home and watch her from an adjacent alleyway” and"message her describing what he could see her wearing.”

Cops went to the ex-boyfriend’s Hamden home. No sign of him. But he was still sending “disturbing” text messages to the woman from wherever he was.

Police drew up a “safety plan” for the woman and drew up and obtained an arrest warrant for the ex-boyfriend.

The next day 911 callers reported overhearing an argument — and a gunshot — on the street. Cops rushed over. Witnesses said the man and woman had run from the scene in different directions.

The woman returned: the same woman who had reported the attack a day earlier. She told cops her ex-boyfriend “had just tried breaking into her home through a basement window. She said her neighbor had warned her [he] was trying to break in, had confronted him at her window and struggled to hold on to him for police. She said [he] wriggled out of his jacket, which the neighbor kept. She told them [he] was getting away and was probably heading home.”

Indeed cops found him at home. They handcuffed him and arrested him. He claimed someone had shot at him and “knows who pulled the trigger”; he appeared “unharmed.” Police charged him with criminal attempt to commit burglary in the third degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, stalking in the first degree, harassment in the second degree, two counts of criminal violation of a protective order and breach of peace in the second degree. The investigation continues.

“Oh Shit!”

Meanwhile, on Monday around 5, an Ellsworth Street woman flagged down Officer Yonick Crawford to report a drug dealer doing business inside her building. With back-up, the officer went inside and found the man descending the stairs.

“Oh shit!” he exclaimed upon seeing the cops.

Here’s what happened next, according to Hartman:

He told them he didn’t live there. He put his hands in his pockets, then obeyed a command to take them out. He admitted having a knife, as he looked around as if weighing an escape. “You’re not going to get too far,” Officer Crawford advised him.

He fought a bunch of officers anyway as they “took him to the ground” and handcuffed him. Then they officers removed the knife from his body ... ” oh, and the loaded Deutche Werks .32 caliber handgun he had tucked inside his waistband.” Police charged the 27-year-old Boulevard man with criminal trespassing in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with police.