Amistad High Ranked #1

U.S. News & World Report considers New Haven’s Amistad High School Connecticut’s best high school.

The magazine released national school rankings Tuesday. It scored charter schools like Amistad and magnet schools as nine of the country’s top ten jogj schools, based on a method explained in this article.

The magazine noted Amistad’s reported 83 percent graduate rate and 100 high “college readiness index” ranking. It ranked Amistad number 20 in the country overall. And 100 percent of the students take Advanced Placement courses.