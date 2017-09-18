Gentrification Vampires Vanish From Plan.

by Christopher Peak | Sep 18, 2017 8:05 am

A developer’s plans to raze and rebuild the rent-subsidized Antillean Manor complex will take place a year later than originally planned and no longer include market-rate units.

Those two points were revealed on Thursday night at the “annual” meeting of the newly constituted board (soon to go out of existence) of the cooperative housing complex on Day Street in the Dwight neighborhood.

For the first time in years, eight new board members were elected to represent their neighbors at the 31-unit complex. Their mission is short-lived: To negotiate the sale of their complex to Carabetta Management Co., which currently runs the complex but is looking to take ownership and demolish it in order to rebuild a replacement.

After the sale happens, the coop board will dissolve.

Carabetta’s team said it plans make an offer price at the next board meeting. While the price might at first sound like a lot to the residents, much of that will disappear to meet other obligations rather than go into their pockets, Carabetta representatives warned the 11 families at the meeting.

The obligations include a mortgage from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which covers much of the rent at Antillean through Section 8 rental subsidies, and a second outstanding loan. Another $95,000 in payables are due right now, for utilities, taxes and management fees that Carabetta never collected. The developer also claims it never got reimbursed for some of the capital expenses of the city-ordered repairs it made two years ago. Then the residents need to get their security deposits back, with interest, and the original members need to have their certificates refunded.

After all that, a small sum will be left over for relocation costs and compensation for the inconvenience of moving. It won’t be much, as New Haven Legal Assistance Association attorney Amy Marx had already warned the residents since the first meeting not to expect a payday.

Antillean Manor is the latest in a series of mid-20th century housing cooperatives in New Haven to have fallen into debt and disrepair and finally sold to a private owner, following the Dwight Co-ops (now “Dwight Gardens” around the corner on Edgewood) and Ethan Gardens a couple of blocks away.

In laying out what happens after the upcoming sale, Helen Muniz, Carabetta’s development officer, said the company will rebuild the complex with the same number of units, without any increase in density at the site, contrary to original plans to rebuild a larger complex with a mix of market-rate apartments. Residents will move out during construction, and they’ll likely be offered a spot back in the new building, if their income doesn’t change, Carabetta promised. (The original plan for a mix of low-income and market-rate housing sparked a discussion of whether that helps strengthen the neighborhood or open the door to “gentrification vampires.”)

“This will be a full demolition. We can’t save it; it’s not structurally sound,” Muniz explained. “And we also believe that we can create a much better product for you guys to live in. It’s a very institutional-looking building. We want to create something that really mirrors what’s going on in this community, because there has been a lot of new development. So, we want to make it not only safe, affordable housing, but housing that really fits into this neighborhood and where it is going.”

Carabetta attorney Laura Sklaver said she believes the change in plans had to do with zoning constraints for the parcel size. “Carabetta’s first priority is to preserve the HAP [Housing Assistance Payments] contract, and 31 units will accomplish that,” she said.

Muniz said that the company plans to submit an application for the December 2017 round of the state’s Competitive Housing Assistance for Multifamily Properties (CHAMP), which usually takes the form of a loan, and for the November 2018 round of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority.

“We don’t want to delay this,” Muniz said. “There’s a lot of work that has to go into preparation of this application.”

If the company can secure financing, tenants will move out sometime in the spring of 2019. Construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months, meaning a return date will be sometime in 2020.

The developer was lucky, however, to time out its request for a sale with the co-op’s annual meeting, which must be held every Sept. 14, according to the by-laws. HUD approved an amendment to the rules, changing the co-op’s membership from the handful of original members who bought $325 certificates to all current residents. That expanded pool then voted to nominate board members at the last meeting, and they were officially ratified on Thursday.

The new board members are Dinah Sellers, one of Antillean Manor’s last three original residents; Jasmine Edwards, a soft-spoken, newer resident whose been at the breaking point with the property’s decay; Jaclyn Hanson, a mom whose looking to learn as much as she can about the technicalities of federal housing policy; Nichole Wells, another mother with kids at Amistad Academy across the street; Gideon Alikor, a nine-year resident with a lilting accent; Shartarra Penn, a firebrand who won’t let her neighbors get duped; Arlevia Samuel, a manager at the anti-blight agency, Livable City Initiative; and Tyisha Walker, president of the Board of Alders.

Only Walker earned the votes from all 11 members present. But every nominee garnered at least eight votes — enough to meet the quorum.

