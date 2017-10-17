Arrested Cop’s Fate In Limbo

by Staff | Oct 17, 2017 7:50 am

Posted to: Legal Writes

New Haven police are waiting to see what happens in court before deciding the departmental future of an officer arrested for shoplifting.

The 38-year-old officer had a state court appearance in Bridgeport scheduled Monday on a misdemeanor larceny charge in connection with the theft of a computer monitor from a Stratford BJ’s. Her next court date is Nov. 15, according to the state judicial database, which offers no other information about the case. (Her file has been sealed.)

Because the officer is already on injured leave from her job in New Haven, and receiving disability benefits rather than salary, the department isn’t initiating disciplinary action yet, Chief Anthony Campbell said Monday. He said if the officer returns to duty — which is not known at this point — then he and the Board of Police Commissioners would take up the case. In the meantime, “we’re watching” the court proceeding in Bridgeport.

Before going on leave, the officer was the subject of a complaint by community activist Holly Tucker of harassment and unfair arrest.