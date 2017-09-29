Arrest Made In Elm St. Shooting Stand-Off

by Staff | Sep 29, 2017 12:45 pm

A 51-year-old man accused of shooting his wife and two cops before a SWAT team shot and arrested him left the hospital Friday—and went straight to the police station and court.

Police arrested the man on a first-degree assault charge for allegedly shooting “his wife multiple times at their 640 Elm St. residence.”

The shooting incident occurred last Saturday. The man allegedly holed up in a house on Elm Street after shooting his wife, star New Haven youth worker Darcy Hudson. The man shot through a door and struck two New Haven cops in the arm. After a five-hour standoff, the SWAT team entered the house, braving bullets, and shot the man and arrested him. (Everyone survived.) The man had been in Yale-New Haven Hospital since then.

The hospital alerted state police at 6:15 a.m. Friday that the man was going to be released, according to a statement released by state police. State police went to the hospital and transported the man to the New Haven police station, where he was arrested. Next he went to Superior Court, where he was arraigned and ordered held on $900,000 bond.

The arrest warrant was sealed. So the state police — who are investigating the incident and thus in charge of public information — continue to withhold some of the basic kind of information usually released about such criminal incidents, including what happened when the SWAT team entered the house to arrest the man, where he was shot, and how many times.

The man faces additional pending charges for shooting the two New Haven police officers, Scott Shumway and Eric Pessino, according to the state police release.

Therefore, the case is still considered an open investigation, so “there’s no updated information” available for now, said state police Sgt. Eric J. Haglund.