Home Invader Sought

Police are following up on a “significant lead” in a home invasion in the Hill Thursday that potentially endangered children.

So reported police spokesman Officer David Hartman. Here’s what he said happened:

Members of a family on Rosette Street was sleeping around 4 a.m when “awoke to the sounds of someone breaking in to their home through the kitchen window and went to see what was happening.” They found a man in a grey sweater, black pants and black cap inside the home.

A 15-year-old stepson told police that “the crook went to his stepfather’s bedroom. [The stepson’s] 6-year-old sister was in there as well. The man demanded money and the victim’s cell phone. He had his hand behind his back as if he was concealing a weapon. The mirror the intruder was standing in front of revealed to the victim that he was, in fact, unarmed. The [44-year-old] stepfather refused to hand over his valuables, and the two ended up in a physical struggle. As the two moved into the kitchen, the crook grabbed a skillet and struck the victim in the head.”

The intruder fled. “The victim declined medical treatment for scrapes and bruises.”

In separate incidents, cops pulled over the drivers of two separate Toyota Camrys with two hours Sunday on the east side of town — and made two gun and drug arrests.

They pulled over the first Camry in front of Assumption Street shortly after 5 p.m. They recovered cocaine and a semi-automatic handgun in arresting the driver, a convicted felon.

They pulled over the second Camry shortly after 7 p.m. on Peck Street. They recovered a loaded and chambered Ruger .380 handgun and seven bags of marijuana packaged for sale in arresting the car’s two occupants.

Meanwhile, a state police investigation has backed up the accounts of New Haven cops who said a man tried to run them over at Church Street South on Sept. 6, driving a car at them “like a pinball in a pinball machine” after a series of reported robberies. The state police obtained a warrant for the 50-year-old New London man on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal attempt to commit assault as well as interfering with an officer.