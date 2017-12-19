Sections

Arrests Made In 2016 Murder, 2017 Shooting

Police Monday announced two arrests in connection with past violent incidents that they had been investigating.

They arrested a 32-year-old former Newhallville man — who’s now already behind bars for a separate crime — for allegedly shooting 31-year-old Levern Bellamy to death on the evening of Sept. 21, 2016 with a single shot to the back. Veteran Homicide Detective Michael Wuchek led the investigation.

And police arrested an 18-year-old Fair Haven man for shooting a 33-year-old man on Richard Street on the afternoon of Oct. 10. Detective Arpad Tolnay was the lead investigator in that case. The man is charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

posted by: Cove1 on December 18, 2017  7:29pm

Great work

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on December 18, 2017  9:10pm

How do we Know this is the right person?

New Haven to settle wrongful imprisonment case for $9.5 million

The case centered on a rogue city detective, withheld evidence and the responsibility of then-Police Chief Nicholas Pastore to discipline police.

http://www.nhregister.com/new-haven/article/New-Haven-to-settle-wrongful-imprisonment-case-11735810.php