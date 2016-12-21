Assessment Letters Spark “WTF Moment”

by Paul Bass | Dec 21, 2016 8:10 am

(27) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: City Hall

City Hall was inundated with calls from homeowners Tuesday who received their new real-estate assessments in the mail — and gasped. It was the opening shot of a confusing, sometimes painful twice-a-decade ritual: the revaluation of properties citywide. Letters went out last week to owners of about 27,000 properties in town informing them of the new assessments. Some people received the letters Friday, others Monday and Tuesday. Others haven’t yet received the letters. That immediately fueled complaints among neighbors and a surge in “panic” calls to the office of Alex Pullen, the city’s assessor. Citywide, the grand list rose about 11 percent from five years ago, when the city completed the last reassessment, according to Pullen. Commercial properties rose about 16 percent in value, residential properties about 7 percent. No breakdowns are ready yet of how different neighborhoods fared. New Haven has approximately 22,000 residential properties, 2,500 commercial properties, 400 industrial properties, and 2,500 tax-exempt properties, Pullen said. Because values change, and because they change more in some neighborhoods than in others. In parts of East Rock, apparently, some homeowners saw 15 percent or higher increases. But that doesn’t mean their taxes will rise that much, if at all. Pullen has begun the process of explaining how the complicated process works of reassessing properties and citizens challenging those reassessments. Pullen’s Point 1: More Than 2 Days To Challenge The process begins with citizens scheduling an initial meeting, if they wish, with the private company hired to conduct the revaluation. The city has a new company doing it this year: Municipal Valuation Services. Homeowners can go to this link to schedule a meeting. The meetings will take place over the next two weeks at City Hall. Some of the initial complaints to the city focused on what people claimed is too small a time frame to contest the evaluation. Because of holidays, some people said they have only two days available to be heard, Pullen said. He said that in fact people will have up to two weeks (minus the upcoming Monday Christmas holiday date) to meet with Municipal Valuation Services, depending on when they received their letters. Because of the concern raised, though, Pullen said, he plans to extend the time people can meet with the company. (Update: The city announced Wednesday that it has extended the schedule through the first two weeks of January. Details here.) Also, the city adds this step for people to iron out quick problems early in the process. But it’s not citizens’ only chance to contest an assessment. Citizens have until Feb. 17 to go before the Board of Assessment Appeals to contest their assessment. And if they fail there in their quest, they can file an appeal in the state’s Superior Court. The city, meanwhile, has to work to submit its final grand list by Jan. 31. Hence the short calendar for initial meetings, Pullen said. East Rock Alder Anna Festa has also received calls from irate taxpayers. “I have a lot [of] upset people with the timing of the letters,” Festa said. “I’m disappointed knowing that I have not received one of my letters yet for one of my three properties. So what timing does that give me?” She questioned whether the letters could have gone out sooner. Pullen’s Point 2: The Process Hasn’t Changed Some people complained that the process for evaluating properties changed because a new company took over the job, Pullen said. The city previously used a company called Vision Appraisals to assess properties. Pullen said Municipal Valuation Services, the new company, uses the same process that Vision Appraisal did. The process focuses mostly on comparable sales prices for residential properties, and more of a mixture of factors — including income statements and costs to build, for commercial properties. Municipal Valuation Services uses the same software Vision Appraisal used, he added. Every ten years the city sends inspectors out to check out houses in person. In between those ten years, the city uses a computerized system to reassess properties at the five-year mark. Right now New Haven’s doing the latter. (The city used to perform only one revaluation every decade. That caused turmoil because of how dramatically, and unevenly, values changed across town over that time.) Pullen’s Point 3: Higher Number Doesn’t Mean Higher Taxes The biggest misconception, Pullen said, involves equating hikes in assessments with hikes in taxes. “Revaluation is not done to increase taxes,” he said. “I know people don’t want to believe it. It’s supposed to re-equalize the burden.” Theoretically, if everyone’s property values go up — and the grand list increases — then tax rates could decrease, unless the city increases its overall spending. The real decision that affects overall tax rates occurs when the city passes a new budget each spring setting overall spending. The revaluation simply determines how the tax burden is spread proportionately across neighborhoods. Five years ago, revaluation was still a painful process because East Rock’s values rose so much more than those in most other parts of town. Much of the city lost value. While Pullen doesn’t have a breakdown yet to release, he said the overall citywide list appears to have risen by 11 percent — which means if your values rose 11 percent, and city spending stays the same, your taxes could theoretically remain the same. “WTF Moment” Initial indications are that at least part of East Rock is again seeing steep rises, though. Neighborhood organizer Lisa Siedlarz, from the “Sohu” stretch of East Rock, sent an urgent message to her listserv after receiving a letter telling her her home’s evaluated value had jumped 17 percent. “Homeowners across East Rock are having a WTF moment,” Siedlarz wrote. “I am a mid-middle class worker working at Southern Ct State university in Financial Aid. I own a house here because my house has been in my family since 1954. I could not afford to buy here now. I am on the verge of not being able to afford to live here now. “$200 a month is a car payment. Or new furniture so desperately needed. Or three weeks worth of groceries. It would be outrageous to raise my tenants rents by $100 each. So ridiculous that I purposely put in my lease that it will never be more than $50. “Yet the city thinks this monthly increase is NBD. It is a big deal. It is a HUGE deal. And we need to have a conversation about it…. “Homeowners. Renters. We need to have a conversation about this. It affects all of us. Gentrification is a real thing, and it is happening here. Is this okay? I don’t believe so. And I think we need to take action.” She proposed meeting with neighbors next week. Justin Elicker has seen this movie before. He was the neighborhood’s alder during the panic surrounding the last revaluation. On Tuesday he praised the way the former Mayor John DeStefano administration handled that event. He said the administration did a good job informing people of the facts — so that they didn’t assume, for instance, that a 17 percent hike in their assessment necessarily meant a 17 percent hike in taxes. He recommended that the Harp administration follow that example this time around. Click here and here for coverage of that last go-round. Click above to watch a video Elicker made at the time to do his part in helping to explain the process to people.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: middle on December 21, 2016 8:24am I smell gentrification vampires.

posted by: Patricia Kane on December 21, 2016 8:28am Property taxes are already too high because 1. New Haven has too many tax exempt properties in the hands of wealthy non-profits and 2 Payments from the state never equal the amount due. I wish Senator Looney a long and productive life and hope he will continue to work for tax reform before the middle class appears on the list of “Extinct”.

posted by: HewNaven on December 21, 2016 8:52am When the gingerbread vacation campfires start, we’re all in trouble.

posted by: ILivehere on December 21, 2016 9:14am The problem is that this administration will keep the mil rate the same or decrease it by 1 point and pretend that they are holding the line or decrease taxes. Since people don’t understand the process they won’t get that that will be a huge tax increase and harp will spin it as having not increased the mil rate since she took office.

posted by: Lisa One of the things that is upsetting but not quoted here is that no one was even aware an evaluation was happening. Would it have been so terrible to let residence know this was happening? Also - why on earth did they decide to send this out the week before Christmas with hearings over the holiday when a great number of people are out of town? That was not well thought out and shame on the city for that. I am glad to read that they will be extending those hearing dates. And FYI - my increase is 20%. A $61,000 increase.

posted by: ILivehere on December 21, 2016 10:14am @Lisa

In fairness they happen every 5 years by state law and the assessors page on the city website has had a notification for a long time. I’ve been waiting for my notifications for a few months. In addition there’s nothing you can really do so I think the city views the letter as the notification. As The article states the appraisals aren’t the real problem it’s what happens to the mil rate that matters.

posted by: jim1 on December 21, 2016 10:21am Good news mill rate might stay the same!!!! But your house is now worth more than last year??? So Harp can say “she” did not raise taxes, it was the city that did it. Should we all move to Grand Ave. or some of the other places in town that will not see a INCREASE in taxes. S.S.A. COST of living increase .03%== I will be in a higher tax bracket next year..

posted by: cedarhillresident! on December 21, 2016 10:22am The moment I read this story I went over to look at mine and it was off. I call and the gentlemen (in every sense of the word) was kind, listened and reviewed I even got disconnected and he called me back. I could here him with another staff member and was impressed with their tone and manner in dealing with my issue. Which they are fixing. Remembering that these folks must get yelled at a lot by citizens this time of year…yet they were so calm. It made me calm in a panicked moment. I know this does not help those who are still panicked but I had to share my positive experience. I agree with Patricia the real fix for all of this has to be made in Hartford! And she is right the middle and working class are going to be priced out one at a time…inch by inch. All so sad when we can fix this. @ middle I believe that communitys like mine were assessed properly this go around. So the vampires are not really reaching into to much deeper in the pockets of the high crime areas (low income home owner) of new haven. @ Lisa it happens every 4 years in every city in the state.

posted by: westville man on December 21, 2016 10:51am Folks- take the assesment and divide it by .7 That should give you the fair market value. Then ask yourself if you would be happy selling today at that price. If the answer is no, because the price is too low, then you have no argument. If the value seems high, start the appeal process.

posted by: TheMadcap on December 21, 2016 10:53am lol I’m going to get priced out of my tiny 2br apartment i share with a roommate above someones house, aren’t i?

posted by: Birds on December 21, 2016 11:14am The city needs more money. Homeowners and property owners are a reliable source (and one of the only sources). It’s naive to think the mill rate will go down next year, but it may remain flat. It will be an election year. After that, all bets are off. Combined with declining city services, the new assessments are depressing. I’ll be hiring an independent appraiser to produce a report (on my dime, of course) so I can fight it. The timing is difficult, however. This is not an easy time of the year.

posted by: Nicole L on December 21, 2016 11:29am @Jim1 et al - please come to Fair Haven. We bought a modest home last year, and our assessment is up 27%. Most of the homes on my street/surrounding streets seem to be in the 5%increase range. I am all for paying my share, but what is strange is that is feels to be grounded on very little (no upgrades to the property, etc). As a first time home buyer, I probably overpaid, but went through 3 banks before I could find a company willing to even give a mortgage on a house in FH above $150K - - and now, suddenly, magically, the house is assessed at $40K more? At a rate at or above homes with more sq ft, more amenities (off street parking!), land, etc. It’s a slippery slope and is questionable. It feels almost arbitrary - - is it mainly homes that sold in the past 5 years that were targeted? What is the basis? What is this magical mystery world of home appraisals that seems to defy logic and reason? We want to be here. We love this community. But this is hard, indeed.

posted by: ILivehere on December 21, 2016 12:05pm @westville man

Actually the assessed value is 70% of the appraised value. The letters that went out already are 70% below the appraised value. Again your taxes will be your (assessed value / 1000) * mil rate. If you haven’t received your letter you can look up your property here http://gis.vgsi.com/newhavenct/Search.aspx

posted by: westville man on December 21, 2016 12:32pm Ilivehere- we agree. that’s why i said to divide it by .7 to get the FULL value. Then you can determine if it’s overpriced or underpriced by asking yourself what you might sell it for.

posted by: Renewhavener on December 21, 2016 1:22pm Cannot believe in a place so tax sensitive, that we as a group do so little to inform ourselves of the requirements surrounding the levying and collecting of them. New Haven, and every town in CT, has to do this every five years by law. This should surprise no one, but if it does, here is a link to for you inform yourself further:

https://www.cga.ct.gov/2012/rpt/2012-R-0098.htm If a town does not implement this revaluation, it risks losing specific reimbursements from the State, not ECS money, but other revenue flows stop. In a city that already bases nearly half its budget on transfer payments from the State, losing some of this is obviously potentially very damaging, see page 1-9:

http://www.cityofnewhaven.com/Finance/pdfs/FY 2016 17 Mayors Budget.pdf @Patricia Kane, If you study the issue surrounding PILOT objectively what you find is if the state were to “fully fund” their obligation, it would either increase NH’s revenue by only a few percent. Not exactly earth shaking. Yet we all want to keep blaming the State, Yale, et al. for the yoke we carry. Why is this? @Lisa, First of all, it undercuts the credibility of your comment and cause to imply your taxes went up five-digits. It just didn’t. It has not gone up at all… yet. Secondly, not knowing something is happening is more your fault for not informing yourself. Here is the CT OPM schedule for revaluations. NH is 2016: http://www.ct.gov/opm/lib/opm/igp/assess/2016_reval_sched.xls If you are not anticipating this in your own planning as a homeowner that is unfortunate, but again, it is not the assessor’s responsibility to bring you up to speed. While this is upsetting to some, the notion that adults can be ignorant to the administrative forces at play around them, then complain about it, is upsetting to others. If you want your taxes to be lower, tell your leaders to be more efficiently with what they spend AND spend less.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on December 21, 2016 1:46pm @ Pat— I am sure we are all Democrats, but let’s don’t forget that most of our tax dollars go towards paying teachers, police, and firefighters. The majority of these municipal employees live in the suburbs, because they can afford to given there very generous salaries. Factor in their incredible benefits, (retiring at age 55 or less, at 80-100% of base salary?!?!). The union contracts are the big reason are property taxes are so damn high. And while the State and our non-profits share some of the blame, you should not leave the municipal payrolls out of the equation. Can New Haven afford to keep paying the Big Three, (Teachers, Cops and Firefighters), quite so much? At what point do we hold the line on continued raise after raise?

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins While there are occasionally issues, oversights, and consistences with assessments, residents’ efforts should be focused on the more important fight, which as others have pointed out is the budget process. In a properly functioning municipality, the budget roughly follows property revaluations, so that when overall property values increases, public spending remains flat so that the tax rate can be lowered.

What often happens in New Haven is that the tax rate remains the same, while property values increase thereby increasing revenue and spending. Effort should be focused on dedicated studying of the budget, department contracts, and spending so that come time for the public hearings around the annual budget, residents have very well thought-out and informed recommendations for where to cut spending, where to find savings, and where spending absolutely needs to remain the same or even increase.

This is will be very time consuming a difficult, but its the major issue surrounding this entire debate and residents’ shouldn’t get preoccupied with just the revaluation process.

posted by: NickAtNewHaven on December 21, 2016 2:16pm @ Average Taxpayer—- i don’t know about police and fire but I guarantee you no teacher is retiring with anywhere near 80% of old base salary. I wish. If you retire before age 60 you’re likely looking at approx 10% of base salary. If you are Tier II or earlier you’ll get supplemental health care coverage. But I think all the Tier II people are long ago retired.

posted by: Noteworthy on December 21, 2016 2:24pm Noteworthy Point 1 - Pullen has been in this job long enough to know you don’t just spring this on people. How about some notice so we’ll know what it means when strangers are lurking around our homes or when we get mail indicating an increase in valuation. Noteworthy Point 2 - Valuations don’t increase taxes, spending does. This is true. However, every time my valuation increased, my taxes magically went up. Noteworthy Point 3 - Why did the city change the valuation vendor? This was done by competitive bid? Did we join with other cities or towns so we could get a regional discount?

posted by: BenBerkowitz I went in and chatted with Alex Pullen and a few of the folks he works with today. I was impressed with the turn around on my request for my evals to be sent to my email. I also was impressed by the willingness to accept feedback. Within two hours of suggesting he email users of SCF as well a notice was sent out. That’s working on your feet. The attitude in the tax office these days is such an improvement over the Bill O’Brien days. I’m glad Alex was there to step up when it all hit the fan five years ago.

posted by: thecove on December 21, 2016 2:58pm Maybe they have to cover the $2000 per month stipend for the fire chief, or was it the buy outs for the police chief or school superintendent?

posted by: LookOut on December 21, 2016 4:08pm @ Average Taxpayer: You have hit the nail on the head in regard to the problem. Money going to the Unions is growing at an explosive rate. The challenge in fixing this is that the vast majority of the alders (who have the power to fix the problem) had their elections funded and organized by the unions. So there is NO WAY that they will be slowing down the union gravy train. Fire, Police, and Board of Ed each have their own expense challenges. @Nick has a point in that our teachers being overpaid or having lavish pensions is not the biggest problem in board of Ed. Compare the current budget to 10 yrs ago - headcount for Admin, Vice Principals, Special Programs etc….are between 2x and 3x the size they were a decade ago yet the number of students is flat and the educational results are still poor. Sad that we are stuck in this cycle.

posted by: Renewhavener on December 21, 2016 4:12pm @Jonathan Hopkins, “...residents’ efforts should be focused on the more important fight, which as others have pointed out is the budget process.” Absolutely. Might it be worth suggesting we all begin by reading the budget? It is 430 pages:

http://www.cityofnewhaven.com/Finance/pdfs/FY 2016 17 Mayors Budget.pdf Among the many fascinating aspects of this document, besides the abundant typos, is how it is geared optically to present department by department costs at less than their actual burden. Comp, pensions/fica, benefits are all pulled out of the departmental subtotals, thus blurring our view to the truth. As ATP points out the true cost of education / protective services, including legacy pensions, is very high as a proportion of the budget, but the actual cost for each department is understated and unclear.

posted by: Esbey on December 21, 2016 4:19pm I think folks are missing the good news, which is that commercial property went up by more than residential, which means that the tax burden is going to shift a bit away from residential property. The next step is to be sure that the city doesn’t use this as an excuse to have a higher than usual increase in the city budget. The article is correct that this is the key number for the average city resident, not the average increase in the assessment. Holding city spending fixed, you are only worse off if your assessment went up by more than 11%, otherwise you are better off. Since residential property went up by an average of 7%, the average owner of residential property should be slightly *better off* next year, unless the city has a larger than usual increase in its budget. If you have a much larger than average increase, then congratulations on your savvy investment in appreciating residential property, but condolences for your tax increase.

posted by: FacChec on December 21, 2016 4:48pm “Pullen: These numbers don’t mean tax hikes”. That’s Full on BS… One thing for sure is that revaluation increases DO NOT MEAN A TAX DECREASE. By state law the city has to perform a reval every five years, on the second fifth year the city is to perform a full inside outside viewing of each property. Today’s reval is the five year adjustment which is performed now by this new crowd Municipal Valuation Services by arm chair method, which is not a verifiable tool for comparisons. The assessor must first guesstimate how much the grand list will bring in; deducting of course the seven years of tax deferments given out for new construction. Taxpayers pay for that. Secondly, there is the guesstimate as to how much pilot- state property, colleges& hospitals, Pequot funds, town aid roads; LOCIP and Municipal revenue sharing and education cost sharing the state will pay New Haven. This budget year, 16/17 the state contributed about $230.7M of New Haven’s $530.3M budget. The city raised $250M from property taxes and the balance from permits, licenses, fines and fees. The state gave New Haven $17M more dollars in revenue sharing in 16/17, which the Harp administration promptly spent on new position, salaries increases and pensions. Normally it would have taken a tax increase to cover this new spending, but because of the state’s increased contribution the mill rate remained @ $41.55. With the upcoming state budget in jeopardy there is little doubt that New Haven will have to raise income to cover the states short fall if only $17M, by first arbitrarily increasing assessments, followed by a necessary mill rate increase, which the BOA will rubber stamp, whether it has cheese on it or not.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on December 21, 2016 4:54pm posted by: AverageTaxpayer on December 21, 2016 1:46pm @ Pat— I am sure we are all Democrats, but let’s don’t forget that most of our tax dollars go towards paying teachers, police, and firefighters. Tax dollars go towards paying teachers, police, and firefighters across the country.So what is your point. The majority of these municipal employees live in the suburbs, because they can afford to given there very generous salaries. Factor in their incredible benefits, (retiring at age 55 or less, at 80-100% of base salary?!?!). Have you seen how taxes are going up also in the suburbs.The base salary you talk about is taxable. The union contracts are the big reason are property taxes are so damn high. And while the State and our non-profits share some of the blame, you should not leave the municipal payrolls out of the equation. Looting the Pension Funds by the city and state are the big reason why property taxes are so damn high. Can New Haven afford to keep paying the Big Three, (Teachers, Cops and Firefighters), quite so much? At what point do we hold the line on continued raise after raise? Do you know how many times the unions have forgone raise after raise?.Look it up. posted by: NickAtNewHaven on December 21, 2016 2:16pm If you retire before age 60 you’re likely looking at approx 10% of base salary. If you are Tier II or earlier you’ll get supplemental health care coverage. But I think all the Tier II people are long ago retired. On point. But you forgot to tell Average Taxpayer that when teachers retire in CT they do not get Social Security and have to pay for there medical when they turn 65. http://educationnext.org/arent-teachers-covered-social-security/ My bad. Hey Average Taxpayer. Form a union on your job and you can then fight for the same Benefits.