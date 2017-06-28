Sections

Man Dragged From Car, Beaten

(7) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Edgewood

An off-duty CT Transit bus driver was stopped at a light in the Edgewood neighborhood early Tuesday evening when three young men dragged him from his car and beat him bloody.

The attack occurred just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Elm Street and also damaged his car.

The off-duty B bus driver, a 53-year-old West Haven man who is of Caribbean descent, was driving south on the Boulevard toward Edgewood Avenue in a red BMW sports utility vehicle as he approached the intersection. Alone in the car, he was still wearing his light blue CT Transit polo shirt. He had the green light and was a few cars from crossing the intersection.

I happened to be seated in a car stopped at the red light on Elm at the same intersection, where I watched the gruesome scene unfold.

A woman, then three young men and several dogs, crossed in front of the BMW, though the driver had the light.

The driver pressed hard on his brakes and put his car in park. (He would later tell police that he hadn’t seen anyone at first, then hit the brakes to avoid hitting the female.)

At that point the group passing by started speaking with each other; one of the men told the woman to go across the street with the dogs.

When she did, he made his way around to the driver’s side of the SUV.

He said something to the driver of the SUV. Then he suddenly punched the man in the face.

As the man tried to recover from the unexpected punch, the attacker grabbed his car door and opened it. The driver tried to close his door, but by then another young man had joined the man who had punched him.

They dragged the man from his vehicle to the ground behind his parked car and proceeded to punch and kick him. A third young man proceeded to damage the passenger side rear-view mirror and hurl a Huffy Trail Runner bicycle at the passenger side door and the front passenger side of the car.

The two other men didn’t stop beating the man until a woman stepped in between them. They ran from the scene, headed in the direction of downtown, leaving the man in the street bloodied.

I called 911 and reported what was happening. An ambulance crew arrived, followed by police.

At least ten people happened to be on the street while the attack took place; it was a busy late evening, the sun still shining. Several other cars full of people watched, too; they drove off as the attack unfolded.

At least two women on the street had the foresight to record video of the beating and give it to police when they arrived. People helped the man get to the curb, where he sat until an ambulance arrived.

One of the women moved his car, which had been blocking traffic, out of the street. Four women (in addition to me) told police what we saw. One witness told cops that one of the attackers had had a Little Caeser’s pizza in hand before the beating.

The driver told emergency medical technicians that he’d suffered a heart attack recently. He was conscious, and his nose and lip had stopped bleeding. With help, he was able to get up and remain standing; his eye was badly bruised. An ambulance crew took him to Yale-New Haven Hospital’s St. Raphael campus. A family member retrieved his vehicle.

Lt. Herb Sharp said Tuesday night that the man had sustained non-life threatening injuries from the attack. And police had not apprehended the attackers by late Tuesday evening.

Police, who obtained a copy of one of the videos showing the attack, are looking for the suspects and hope to arrest them on assault, breach of peace, and criminal mischief charges, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. Police also took the Huffy Trail Runner into evidence.

Hartman praised the actions of the women who served as witnesses, especially the women who took video of the incident.

“This is what we beg of the public: Become a good witness,” Hartman said. “Everybody’s phone has a camera on it now. That’s what’s really important.”

 

Comments

posted by: robn on June 28, 2017  11:49am

What a sensless act of violence! Thank you Markeshia for bearing witness and reporting to the police.

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks on June 28, 2017  12:13pm

I just recently moved to the Edgewood neighborhood and have been doing a pretty good job convincing myself that it’s a nice neighborhood and everyone is mostly cool. Which I think it is. I don’t know what motivates people to act this way. Is it really worth the possibility of throwing your future away and jail time over… what? I don’t even understand the motivation—it’s not like they stole the car.

posted by: Timothy G. ORourke Jr. on June 28, 2017  12:52pm

2nd amendenment

posted by: Billy on June 28, 2017  2:33pm

@ Timothy G. ORourke Jr.
This is exactly the kind of incident that could have gone much WORSE if there had been a firearm in the mix.

Thank you for reporting on this Markeshia.  It must have been a disturbing event to witness. 

Best wishes for a speedy recovery - physically and emotionally - to the driver.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on June 28, 2017  3:00pm

posted by: Timothy G. ORourke Jr. on June 28, 2017 12:52pm

2nd amendenment

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Your point.

posted by: Timothy G. ORourke Jr. on June 28, 2017  3:01pm

Hi Billy, That may be true.  I appreciate your opinion. I personally respect the option.

posted by: new haven can do better on June 28, 2017  6:12pm

One of the suspects lives in the neighborhood and is well known to his neighbors, for all the wrong reasons. The suspect is a 16/17 year-old who regularly skips school, and is a heavy user of drugs. The police have been at his house many many times in the last year. The apt he lives in was raided by the State, ATF, and NHPD about 5 years ago for selling drugs. The family still lives in the house, and remarkably receives housing vouchers. Tried calling DCF to get this young person some help, but you need to speak on a recorded line and the preamble to leaving a message really dissuades callers from filing a report. Also tried calling New Haven Public Schools, but there are no truancy officers, or at least none you can reach. In fact, I called the NHPD on several occasions and the operators on the non-emergency line didn’t even know what a truancy officer was!. A year ago I manged to get the number of a truancy officer and I called, but the voicemail was full and the person never answered the phone. So, none of what is reported surprises me.

A related thought. We live in a lawless city; dirt bike ride where and when they want and flaunt the police. The public parks are full of drugs and alcohol. There is zero traffic enforcement. Cars park on the tree line with impunity. Bulk trash is everywhere. Public dumping in Edgewood is commonplace. Organized protesters stop and interfere with residents trying to get to work. Whalley avenue is loaded with illegal street vendors. The City is a mess. This is but one example. It is both an example of and a function of the city in which we live.