Audubon Square OK’d; Look Out Brooklyn?

by Christopher Peak | Feb 16, 2017 9:15 am

The city gave the final needed approvals for a new mini-neighborhood to rise from a downtown parking lot, following a debate about how quickly New Haven can model itself on the car-free Brooklyn lifestyle. The approvals came Wednesday during a City Hall meeting of the City Plan Commission. South Norwalk-based Spinnaker Real Estate Partners cleared the final site-plan approval and permitting hurdles to begin building the first $75 million phase of a $160 million project on a “super block” bordered by State, Grove, Orange and Audubon streets. (The city created buildable “superblocks” during the urban renewal era of the mid-20th century by eliminating small side streets.) In its first phase, Audubon Square, as the development’s called, will feature 269 market-rate rental units, plus 3,900 square feet of retail, and a pool and rooftop terrace on 285,000 square feet 335-367 Orange St. on the northwest corner of the block. Construction, expected to last 18 months, could begin as early as this summer. Click here to read Spinnaker’s site plan and special permit application. The land, which formerly housed the New Haven Register until the mid-1980s, has served as a surface lot for nearby Frontier Communications. Spinnaker now has the OK to construct a seven-story apartment building there as well as a 716-car garage, for which the commission granted a special permit Wednesday night. Spinnaker agreed to build the garage when it purchased the land from Frontier as an accommodation for the 525 employees who currently park at the site. Despite concerns that adding more cars will worsen congestion and disrupt bus riders and pedestrians in the area, commissioners unanimously approved the project after the city described planned traffic-mitigation strategies. Developers will now need to collect sign-offs from various city agencies proving they meet permit conditions. “Can’t You Ever Favor Anything Good?” After the commissioners voted Wednesday night, a heated debate outside the room in the City Hall atrium about the parking garage the broader transit and development challenges in an era when developers like Spinnaker are knocking down the city’s door looking to build market-rate apartments. That debate took place between city Economic Development Administrator Matthew Nemerson and Anstress Farwell, head of the New Haven Urban Design League, Downtown might need these parking spaces today, sure, Farwell argued, but is building another lot a prudent decision for the city’s future? If New Haven hopes to poach residents from Brooklyn and Boston — a strategy Nemerson has promoted — should it devote all that prime space to accommodating automobiles rather than denser mixed-use development? n written comments to commissioners, Farwell had criticized the “inappropriately located” and “poorly designed” parking structure. In its place, she argued Spinnaker should have instead submitted plans for a 12-story apartment tower on the corner of Orange and Grove — a denser streetscape the zoning technically allows. Nemerson, who also favors dense development, told her New Haven isn’t ready for projects of that scale. “A lot of Anstress’s theories are absolutely correct for other cities and other times,” he said. As much as “new urbanists” aspire to remake Elm City in the image of a metropolis like Vancouver or Portland, its economy doesn’t yet match it, he argued. New Haven still relies on commuters, Nemerson pointed out: both suburbanites working in the city and reverse commuters heading out. With a “lousy bus system” and “trains [that] don’t go that many places,” he added, retaining 525 parking spaces for Frontier isn’t that bad of a deal. “Think about the infrastructure that goes into adding 1,000 people to Guilford. You need new roads, new sewer systems, new plumbing, new cul-de-sacs,” Nemerson said. By comparison, “this is an environmentally sound project. This is using space so accurately, so well, to have people going out in the daytime” — Audubon Square residents — “and nighttime” — Frontier employees heading home. “This is going to generate bicycle trips and pedestrian trips. People will be shopping locally. Not driving in their car out to East Haven to go to Shop & Stop,” Nemerson said Nemerson, wearing a tie depicting cartoon cars and buses, raised his voice, which echoed through the atrium: “My god, Anstress! To be against this is so wrong. Can’t you ever — can’t you ever — be in favor of anything that’s so good?” If the problem is crummy public transit, Farwell rebutted, why not fix that? “You build me a subway system; I’ll get rid of all the parking,” Nemerson replied. “We just need good buses or streetcars,” Farwell retorted. Why hadn’t Mayor Toni Harp followed through on promise to create transportation improvement districts? she asked. “We Still Pay A Cost” The city looked into utilizing tax-incentive financing for this area, Nemerson said, particularly because the administration originally thought it would be on the hook for building a new parking garage. “I thought this developer (or whoever it was) would come to me and say, ‘I just bought this land. You, city, have a year to get these 400 friggin’ cars off there, because I’m going to start development.’ And Frontier’s going to move out of town if you don’t find them free parking. How lucky are we that we don’t have to put a penny into that?” Farwell wasn’t buying it. “But we still pay a cost,” she pressed. “What cost?” Nemerson asked, barely audible, in disbelief. “The cost is the land that could be used for better, productive purposes. More housing with less parking,” Farwell answered. “All kinds of purposes that human beings are inside,” she said. Essentially, not cars. Maybe the city isn’t doing enough to fix the regulatory structures impeding growth, Nemerson conceded. But projects like Audubon Square, at seven stories, are a good start. “Anstress, it comes down to, we’re trying to make a great city a block at a time,” he said. “We are fighting a battle to get people to move here, to get taxes here. The federal government wants to kill cities, especially New England sanctuary cities.” For now, it seemed, a gradualist approach would win out. For the time being, Brooklyn and Boston don’t have much to worry about.

Comments

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks I do dream of a day when more and more people are using bikes and public transportation to get around, but today is not that day. I am glad that we have the Urban Design League pushing the Emerson to look towards the future, but I understand we need to be pragmatic and accept whatever tax-producing development we can get it. It’s not perfect; nothing is. But I’m glad the city continues to grow and the truth is, many people live in the suburbs and need parking and aren’t ready to give up their car and live in the city, as much as we think that would be awesome. But they still need jobs and if they want to come here and work here and frequent our restaurants and bars and theaters, then great, I’m not gonna chase them away with a broom.

posted by: DRAD on February 16, 2017 9:44am “Nemerson, wearing a tie depicting cartoon cars and buses, raised his voice, which echoed through the atrium: ‘My god, Anstress! To be against this is so wrong. Can’t you ever — can’t you ever — be in favor of anything that’s so good?” So spot on. I have always wondered, aside from Anstress who exactly is the New Haven Urban Design League? A visit to their website offers nothing - it seems that is has not been updated since 2012; I didn’t see a list of officers or mention of anyone other than Anstress (with the exception of a few reports delivered by others in regard to the Downtown Crossing project - but again, five years ago); there are no meetings listed (past or future); no minutes from previous meetings; there are no news updates that reflect multitude of city projects built, under construction or under consideration during the last half-decade. It really begs the question - aside from Anstress, is this a real organization? It seems more like a vehicle through which a very, very select few are afforded the false legitimacy of association through a well named and neat sounding non-profit.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 16, 2017 10:58am Brooklyn Alright.Look at what happen to the residents of Brooklyn at the Farragut Houses.Like I said New Haven is in the second stage of gentrification. WATCH: Documentary Aims to Give a Voice to ‘Forgotten’ Farragut Houses “The Forgotten Farragut” — which was released last month by social services group Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) — explores the effects of gentrification in DUMBO on the nearby Farragut Houses, where BCS operates a community resource center. https://youtu.be/8CjIrBzhR54 https://www.dnainfo.com/new-york/20170207/vinegar-hill/forgotten-farragut-houses-documentary-gentrification Like I said New Haven Is in the second stage of gentrification.A lot of you will be gone soon.

posted by: HewNaven on February 16, 2017 11:17am Yes, let’s keep trying to be like Brooklyn. That’s a solid plan. Especially since you can walk between Brooklyn and Manhattan, or take a subway. Totally just like New Haven. Zakly

posted by: NYCcroc on February 16, 2017 11:48am I am all for development through this great historic city however, sadly I find it hard to believe that most not all developers can’t afford to hire architects that would design some amazing signature structures as opposed to these horribly boring faux brick boxes that are sprouting up in every area of New Haven. It makes me wonder if there is a massive sale on boring building kits. They tore down our magnificent city only to replace it with JV sheet rock hovels of the same design. THE SAME DESIGN! Time for the developers and City Hall pack a paper bag lunch and to all get on the Blue Bird bus for a field trip to the Highline in the Big city and learn about state of the art building materials and fabulous applications. I know you’ll all say but this isn’t New York however that doesn’t mean we should have similar feeble designed buildings that only benefit the wealth of the developers who cram the working public into the same dull boxes. What a boring backdrop to lure future residents and businesses… Yawn… Wake up New Haven or Yale will be the only design you see.

posted by: Bill Saunders on February 16, 2017 12:03pm NYCCroc, These people aren’t hiring real designers nor do they care about creating signature structures. They are buying plans from the back of Popular Mechanics, with facades provided by Garden State Stuck Face and Bricco…

posted by: Esbey on February 16, 2017 12:03pm I have written a complicated computer program that predicts with 100% accuracy which projects Anstress Farwell will opposed. I feed in the detailed project plans, the computer whirls for a second and then the answer appears: “Anstress Farwell opposes this project.” I was mad at her when she was insisting that every single project had to be shorter. Everything was “shorter,” why can’t it be like Paris, 6-8 stories? Now, local developers have found a sweet spot in construction costs (partly related to building codes) at around six or seven stories. So of course Anstress cries out: “TALLER!”. And, does she honestly not know why New Haven city itself can’t fund a massive public transportation system. Really?

posted by: Mimi123 on February 16, 2017 12:09pm This is what starts the Us & Them. These type of hubs. Which hurt us all, having no interaction with our Neighboring Communities.

( Community Separatism )

Turning Everthing White.

posted by: Renewhavener on February 16, 2017 1:02pm It is a rare occasion that I will side with Nemerson, but this is one of them. We need more projects of all sorts, so I too would like to see the scolding stop. @DRAD. Likewise spot on. NHDL is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit that operates as a self-appointed, self-styled Jacobian-Mumfordian NGO with a vague mandate to push sustainable, new urbanist ideas which they neither originated nor actually practice. Pay it no mind… While NHI is infatuated with her because the contrarianism that shadows her into all these public forums and meetings creates the sort of natural conflict that makes for good “news”, the reality is Farwell has zero skin in the game and never does anything other than nit-pik the ideas of others and irk those striving for things that might otherwise be misconstrued as progress. Would respect it as a platform (and her as a person) a whole lot more if the organization either put what it preaches into practice, or acted in more of a facilitation role gathering grants and financing to incentivize other project actors to do so. @NHI. There is only one reasonable selection available within your nakedly provocative poll… New Haven should strive only to be itself. It is at once all and none of those other places. More than and less than. It may never reach its full potential, nor will it entirely fail. If one cannot handle the complexities and contrasts then, by all means, move.

posted by: Bill Saunders on February 16, 2017 1:04pm Brooklyn was already a neighborhood to begin with…..

posted by: HewNaven on February 16, 2017 1:12pm NYCcroc, I’ve been saying this since the building boom began a few years ago: Developers do not care about their long-term impact on this city, including the impact on human lives. They are high-stakes gamblers, looking to profit from a given location. If there’s money to be made, they build. That’s it. They don’t waste money on good materials or good design. I can’t wait to see these buildings after a few more decades of weathering and daily use.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins In the Site Plan and Special Permit Application, there is a discrepancy between the elevations on page 16 and the Audubon Street rendering on page 19. The window types and layout are completely different between the two. Rather than a willful attempt to deceive, I suspect this is merely the result of the renderings showing an earlier scheme and not being updated when the elevations changed, right? I appreciate the brick and cast stone materials, and the ground level unit entries directly from the sidewalk along Audubon Street entries - hopefully those elements will not be value engineered out of the project prior to construction. I also like that views to the church will be preserved from Grove and Orange Streets above the low amenities pavilions - the church spire is an important landmark for this area. I sympathize with the points Anstress makes about the significant space being devoted to parking infrastructure in a large structured garage, surface parking lots, and new interior roadway. I also worry about the future of these kinds of developments (5-6 story podium apartment blocks with lots of tiny units). How will these buildings be inhabited a generation from now? Will they be renovated? Can they be easily retrofitted for other uses? My sense is that if people want to see a different scale and type of development that is more conducive for charging lower rents, accommodating larger households, fitting in with neighbors, adapting over time, etc., it will need to emerge locally. The daunting permitting, financing, and approval processes required for development certainly deter investors from being able to build anything that isn’t a house or a several-hundred-unit apartment block. I’d like to see a massive expansion in the number of rental units available on owner-occupied properties outside of Downtown in the form of basement, attic, and garage apartments. I’d also like to see 3-story single-stair mixed-use buildings on vacant lots along main streets.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on February 16, 2017 1:42pm Going to Esbey’s point, it would be great if New Haven had a public transportation system comparable to that of mid-sized cities elsewhere in the world. (It would also be great if peace came to the Middle East.) Paying for such a system would require raising the gas tax by $1/gallon or some comparable measure. Now that I’m retired, I don’t have a problem with this; I suspect that most people who work for a living might have an issue.

posted by: jim1 on February 16, 2017 2:15pm Lets see by my count there are 4 or 5 apts. projects in the work. When will they all start? And then wait 1 1/12 years before you can move in. Will Section 8 be allowed in? I like market rate, $2500.00 for a one bed room, $5000.00 for 2 bed rooms and who knows what a 3 bed bed room will go for. Looks like they don’t want homeless to rent!!