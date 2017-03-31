Ba-Dum-Bump

by Staff | Mar 30, 2017 10:18 pm

Did you hear the one about the Borscht Belt comedian who spent a weekend in ... Moodus?

That’s not a joke actually. It’s an historical note that comes alive this weekend at an event at the new Haven Museum.

The event calls attention to the fact that Connecticut, like New York, had its own “Catskills” — a 20th century summer rural retreat spot for Jewish immigrants looking to flee New York City sweatshops for rest, clean air, swimming, kosher meals, and performances by traveling comedians on the Borscht Belt circuit.

Sunday’s event —- called “The Catskills of Connecticut: Jewish Summer Retreats” — begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Museum at 114 Whitney Ave. (Admission’s free.) It features a talk by filmmaker and historian Ken Simon about the heyday of Connecticut’s Jewish resorts in towns like Moodus; and conversation with audience members who remember that time. (The event is taking place in conjunction with the Museum’s “Road Trip!” exhibit.)

In anticipation of the event, Mary Donohue, who has co-authored a book on Connecticut’s Jewish farmers and the development of Jewish resorts; and Len Honeyman of the Jewish Historical Society of Greater New Haven, who once lived in Moodus, discussed the subject on an edition of WNHH radio’s “Chai Haven” program.

