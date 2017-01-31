First The Ugly ... Then The Love

by Staff | Jan 31, 2017 3:58 pm

Starting Wednesday, you can chase a whole lot of “ugliness” each weekday morning with a shot of love, now that Babz Rawls-Ivy has joined the daily WNHH radio line-up.

Rawls-Ivy will be hosting her “LoveBabz Love Talk” program — spinning tunes, gut-checking the zeitgeist, generally spreading good vibes — Mondays through Friday from 9-10 a.m. on WNHH radio. You can hear her show at 103.5 FM or online here (or you can just click on the WNHH radio play arrow in the upper left-hand corner of this page).

Rawls-Ivy’s program follows WNHH’s regular weekday drive-time hip-hop and speak-truth-to-the-ugliness talk show, “Joe Ugly in The Morning,” which airs from 6-9 a.m.

Rawls-Ivy has been hosting a weekly program on WNHH radio since the station’s inception in August 2015. A New Haven native, she edits the Inner City News weekly newspaper and is active in innumerable community causes. She describes herself as a “social media maven, popular blogger, empowerment speaker, highly opinionated Black Gurl, wine enthusiast, beer snob. Professional conversationalist. Mommy!”

Her show will be rebroadcast online weeknights at 5 p.m.

WNHH airs weekdays from 4 a.m.-4:59 p.m. and assorted weekend hours on FM; it airs 24 hours a day, seven days a week online. Here’s our regular weekly schedule:









And here’s a day-by-day monthly calendar: