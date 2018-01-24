Back In The Water

by Staff | Jan 24, 2018 7:51 am

The community organization LEAP is resuming public lessons for children and adults who seek either to learn how to swim or to improve their skills.

The five-week classes begin Jan. 29. You can sign up to swim on Mondays and Wednesdays; or on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Forty-five-minute children classes start at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both sets of evenings. Adult classes begin Monday and Wednesday evenings at 8.

The classes cost $100 per child, $120 per adult, payable in advance. Swing up by stopping by the LEAP office at 31 Jefferson St. to fill out an application and child waiver form; you can print out and fill out the form found here beforehand. For more info, including what spaces and times remain available, call (203) 773-0770.