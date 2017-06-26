Sections

State Dem Chief: Just Saying “Trump Bad” Won’t Win Elections

(4) Comments

Posted to: Politics, WNHH Radio

Paul Bass Photo Yes, Democrats should be “angry” about Donald Trump’s presidency and should seek answers about possible Russian interference in the last presidential election. But to win elections, they must focus first and foremost on delivering a clear, positive message to voters.

So argued Connecticut Democratic State Chairman Nick Balletto.

Balletto, a former New Haven alder and city party chair who is in his third year in the state job, delivered his prognosis Monday on an episode of WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven” program.

As state chair, Balletto said, he has been trying to recruit a new generation of candidates for local office to build “a bench” of officeholders. The Democratic Party no longer controls the State Senate. (It’s tied with the Republicans.) It is in danger of losing the state House in the 2018 elections. And the party is considered vulnerable in the race for the open governor’s office, as well.

Trump’s election motivated young people to start getting involved in elections, the way Balletto did at 16 years old, he said. Between 250 and 300 new people are “seriously interested” in running for local offices throughout the state after going through a training program the state party ran earlier this year, Balletto said.

One listener to the program posted a Facebook comment about how “Hillary [Clinton won and is totally innocent. Donald and THE FAMILY (the group of Republicans) in complot with Putin and others are a big International Mafia and they are very dangerous ...”

Balletto responded that he believes there are legitimate questions about the election that are being investigated in Washington. And he called Trump so bad a president that he can’t bring himself to respect him.

“I think people should question [the election]. People should look at it. I think there should be an investigation. I don’t think it should be our full focus. We played by the rules. We lost by the rules, the electoral college.”

His big takeaway from Democrats’ 2016 national election disaster: “There was no clear direct message on what difference was going to be made if Hillary Clinton was elected president. I see that as the clear mistake that was made by the campaign.

“I don’t think that can be our campaign, either” when Democrats run for state offices in the 2018 elections, Balletto said. “We learned [in 2016] that people want a clear message. They want to know what we’re going to do, what we’re going to deliver,” not just that Donald Trump is “bad.”

The Connecticut Democrats’ message?

“The message has to be clearly that we feel, we understand, we see what everyone’s going through here in Connecticut,” Balletto said. “The governor has done major, responsible things to turn the state around and to fund and have a responsible budget as we go ahead. That’s what Democrats do. That’s what we fight for. We try to make a better life for people in Connecticut. Connecticut had the best Affordable Care Act system in the entire country. Whether you’re moderate, conservative, or not, people should have health care in America. Whether you’re a child or a senior, you should not have to worry about where your pills are going to come from or whether you can have health care.”

Click on or download the above audio file to listen to the full interview with Nick Balletto on WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven,” including a discussion about public financing of campaigns, the current state budget mess, and what he learned from the late New Haven Democratic Party leader Arthur T. Barbieri.


Comments

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on June 26, 2017  4:16pm

The Only way we the people will win is to get rid of the Two Party System and Replace it with Proportional representation which will give the people a true voice.(

posted by: Dwightstreeter on June 26, 2017  6:35pm

44% of Americans don’t identify with either party and have figured out that the system is rigged, which Bernie only confirmed.
There are baseline issues to be addressed by both parties, but maybe increasing democracy and actually getting direction from the people is not on the agenda.
Some simple changes would open up the process of selecting leaders who will be responsive.
Right now the closed system of primaries leaves the majority out of the process of selecting candidates. Open primaries would remedy that and encourage more people to participate. Since political parties are NOT in the Constitution, there is no legal bar to opening the process.
Secondly, ranked choice voting or preferential voting would avoid the winner take all outcomes which leave large numbers of people disgruntled and can lead to the election of a third or fourth candidate who is a popular choice.
Finally, the tightly controlled political debate format instituted by the Dems and Reps locks out all new party candidates and deprives them of the ability to communicate their message. Free media for a limited time and for all candidates should be part of having a license from the FCC to make zillions of dollars. Do these guys ever think about giving back?
The price of maintaining the status quo is a distrustful, rebellious and conspiracy prone public convinced that George Orwell’s “1984” and “House of Cards” are now political realities.
Until the process is in the hands of the people, everything we see is just show biz.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on June 26, 2017  8:13pm

@ Dwightstreeter. Do not be fool by Bernie

Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders: Sheepdogging for Hillary and the Democrats in 2016

By BAR managing editor Bruce A. Dixon

“The sheepdog is a card the Democratic party plays every presidential primary season when there’s no White House Democrat running for re-election.”

https://blackagendareport.com/bernie-sanders-sheepdog-4-hillary

posted by: wendy1 on June 26, 2017  9:04pm

New book by Naomi Klein—-No is Not Enough—at Atticus books on Chapel.
I plan to continue voting and look to parties like Working Families or the Greens for more and better choices.  R’s and D’s are dead to me.  And there is too much nit-picking and infighting going on with progressives.  I blame constipated, self interested boomers for that.  They all have their little issues but are blind to the impending chaos.  I was trained to focus on the here and now when dealing with the “confused”——here is my town and now we are in trouble—-and I will do my best to survive and help my town survive if possible.  If there are no leaders, we can lead ourselves using majority vote at town meetings.