Cafe Nine Rages Out End Of Year

by Karen Ponzio | Jan 2, 2017 8:00 am

The first thing Matt Fantastic of Savage World told the audience at Cafe Nine was to “move closer,” an act many people at shows are reluctant to comply with.

The audience did not hesitate to heed his command on Friday night, the penultimate night of 2016.

It was the debut of Savage World, which described itself in its flyer as “pissed off hardcore,” though its members are well-known throughout the New Haven area for other projects. Supporting the release of its self-titled first EP earlier in the week, the band ripped through its entire set with barely a moment in between to rest. Fantastic, a hardcore veteran — his role is described in the band’s lineup as “rage” instead of vocals — conveyed the intensity of the lyrics of such songs as “Human Decency RIP” and “How Does the Ant Conceptualize its Own Mortality?” while moving easily in the luscious depth of the sound. Joe Zaffino on guitar, Matt Rudd on bass, and Jimmy Barnard on drums completed the circle of musical mayhem, staying hard and groovy at the same time. Fantastic left the stage grateful and smiling, and the crowd, who stayed close throughout the set, was right there with him.

The audience did not need to be told to move closer for the next band, the well-loved Sperm Donor, which dived right into their set with sweeping instrumentals and charged vocals. From originals such as “Satisfaction” to a cover of Whitesnake’s “In the Still of the Night” — slowed down just enough to make it sound fresher and more intense — the crowd welcomed each song with fierce cheering and movement while vocalist and guitarist Phil, Dave on drums, and Warren on bass (the band members keep their last names a secret) kept the music heavy yet inviting. When the set was over Phil, smiling widely, apologized for getting the floor of the stage sweaty. No one seemed to mind.

By the time the final band Cyperna arrived on stage, the gap near the stage had widened some, causing vocalist JT Stoyak to ask the crowd to move closer once again. By the second song fans were right there with members of the band, who moved from floor to stage and back again throughout the set, bodies moshing together to the heavy beats played by Jay Madore on bass and Shawn Cavanaugh on drums as well as searing guitars by Steve Barrett and Todd Whitlock. Though Stoyak had announced “Moonlight Acquisition” as its final song, the crowd screamed for one more. The band readily obliged.

The show ended past midnight. Now it was officially New Year’s Eve, the last day of the year, one day closer to done, one day closer to another beginning. The fatigue of the night, and of the year itself, was palpable. Whispers of plans were mumbled and passed through the crowd. One more drink, one more laugh, one more chance. Perhaps the possibilities could now be considered with a bit more ease thanks to the energy spent raging with friends new and old. Perhaps we’re all just one rage away from figuring it out.