It Takes A Village To Stage “Beauty And The Beast”

“S-i-t-z-p-r-o-b-e. Sitzprobe.”

Edgewood After School Drama Club’s Jaime Kane, who is directing an upcoming stage production of Beauty and the Beast (Jr), spelled it out, explaining, “it’s a theatrical term that means seated rehearsal.”

Absent were costumes and make-up; Sunday’s rehearsal at the Career High School auditorium where Beauty and the Beast will be staged this coming Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, was as an opportunity for the musical’s singers to sync up with the seven-piece orchestra that will be performing with players from the Drama Club at the K-8 Edgewood Magnet School — a cast that includes almost 90 student actors.

The pit orchestra, like so many of the elements helping to raise the bar on this school musical production, consists of parents and professionals with very few degrees of separation from the Edgewood School family. Orchestra director Aron Smith and bass player Joel (Mr. P) Pietrorazio both teach at Edgewood School. Marissa Lezzi, Hillhouse High School’s music program director who plays flute, works with Hillhouse teacher and former Edgewood parent Tim Kane (married to Jaime Kane), a trumpet player often seen leading parades, sitting in with various bands, and lending his sultry sounds to social and entertainment events across the city. Rounding out the brass section is Jim Berger, an Edgewood parent (and former Tim Kane band mate), who plays the euphonium.

Edgewood parent Crissy Gardner, a singer-songwriter who plays keyboard in the orchestra, also provided vocal coaching for some cast members. Percussion player Terrell Jones is an Edgewood drama club alumnus who had a major role in the club’s presentation of The Lion King several years ago.

Prop and parent volunteer coordinator Muffy Pendergast, an artist who coordinates Westville’s annual giant puppet parade, could be seen Sunday wielding a paintbrush together with childhood friend and Edgewood parent Marjorie Rosenthal, as the two put finishing touches on a faux marble balustrade.

A few feet away, professional artist Frank Bruckmann (married to Pendergast, both Edgewood parents) was closing in on the completion of Gaston’s pub.

Earlier in the week, he created a large theatrical portrait of the Beast/Prince, played by student Jake Jansen.

Throughout the on-stage rehearsal, pieces of scenery and various props were gingerly navigated in the tight production space off stage…

…where Edgewood art teacher Katie Kindilien was applying her painting skills to one of the large flats. Parent volunteer Leslie Rickey a urologist who has two children in the production, was busy bedazzling a circular prop.

With an 8th grader at Edgewood School, Jorge Martinez and wife Gretel de la Cruz always tackle production projects together, noted Pendergast.

Production costume makers include Edgewood teacher and parent Michelle Paulishen, former Edgewood parent Suzanne McDonnell, and Pendergast. Professional photographer and Edgewood parent Mistina Hanscom, of Lotta Studio in Westville, is providing character headshots. Other photographers include Chris Volpe and Edgewood parent and Hillhouse teacher Jack Paulishen.

Perennial sound engineer Jerome Fox, with familial ties to Edgewood school, has loaned his technical expertise to Edgewood Drama Club for years and provides sound for Westville Village Renaissance Alliance’s annual Artwalk festival. Assisting Fox and providing support in all areas of the production was Edgewood alumnus Sharric James, a Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School student who helps in many facets of production and has attended every rehearsal.

Director Kane, who describes herself as extremely detail oriented, counts Beauty and the Beast as her twelfth production with the Edgewood Drama club (second time for Beauty and the Beast). Kane noted that while she has no formal training in theatrical directing, her early interest in dance, school plays, and circus arts inspired her to gravitate toward theater arts. Over the 12 years of directing at Edgewood School, Kane said she has honed her directorial skills through careful observation of both school and professional shows she has attended.

“Participation in theater,” said Kane, “encourages team work and camaraderie, and affords students from different backgrounds an opportunity to interact with each other and make new friends. It’s also an opportunity for students to be creative and express themselves, through movement, song, and story telling.” Kane said that script reading and learning lines has had educational benefits. “I’ve had students who have improved reading skills as a result of coping with script demands of understanding dialogue, punctuation and intent,” she said.

Some students, like 8th grader Fiorella O’Conner who plays the lead role of Belle and has participated in Kane’s summer theater camps over the years, discover a passion for acting at an early age. O’Conner, who said she enjoys full parental support, said she already plans on attending NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts after high school.

For all of Kane’s dedication to the theatrical program, she is quick to acknowledge the community support that makes the program possible: “We happen to be very fortunate that many parents at Edgewood School just happen to be artists. Behind the scenes I’ve had help. Some have come and gone, but parents have shown an affinity for getting in there and creating; making props, painting, building [Sean O’Connor and Ray Wilson] and sewing.”

“We remind ourselves that this is not Broadway even though our expectations continue to rise year after year,” said Kane. “With all of this adult support and creativity, we are able to take it to the next level. When the kids see us getting excited, it’s contagious. I constantly remind them that there are adults working behind the scenes to help them tell their story.”

Beauty and the Beast, Jr. runs April 7 at 7:00 p.m. and April 8 at 2 p.m. at Career High School Auditorium, 140 Legion Ave. Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at Edgewood School for $7 and at the door for $10.