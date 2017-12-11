Beaver Hills Joins The Neighborhoods Tree-Lighting Roster

by Micaela Valentin | Dec 11, 2017 1:57 pm

The Beaver Hills community had some early Christmas cheer to spread Sunday as the Friends of Goffe Street Park celebrated its first tree lighting on DeGale Field. Members of the community came together to sing, dance, and be merry.

The spirit of Christmas was in full effect with gospel music playing and bright lights beaming. The the first snowfall of the winter, which happened a day earlier, made the festivities even more magical.

Jabbar Crawford volunteered to make an appearance as Santa Claus. Crawford said the highlight of this event was seeing the smiles on all of the kids’ faces.

Mayor Toni Harp expressed the importance of people coming together.

“I am thrilled to be lighting a tree in this neighborhood. It’s symbolic of the light that each and every one of you has in your hearts,” she said.

She also acknowledged Beaver Hills Alder Jill Marks (pictured at the event) for her work in the park, including a community clean-up and now the tree-lighting.

“This used to be the most active park. Now it’s the cleanest park, thanks to Jill Marks,” added Harp.

“This is what community is all about, people coming together and sharing love,” added top Dixwell Cop Lt. Ray Tennant (pictured with Officer Todd Kelley).

As the countdown for the tree lighting commenced, a group of kids went running towards the snowy field in excitement.

Newly elected Ward 20 Alder Steve Winter and his dog Toly were also present for the festivities.

Winter, who played soccer in a game with some of the kids, referred to this event as a celebration of community in a beautiful public place. “It’s inspiring to see all of this creativity and hard work come together,” he said.

Neighbors’ Christmas joy was plentiful, and hard to ignore, as they sang Christmas carols, and clapped and danced along to the music.

Alder Marks said her favorite part was seeing all of the kids having fun.

