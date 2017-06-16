The Aldermanic Affairs Committee of the Board of Alders will hold a public hearing at 6 P.M. on Monday, June 26, 2017 in the Aldermanic Chamber of City Hall, 165 Church St., re:
ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE
APPOINTMENT OF ANGELINE WILSON TO THE COMMISSION ON NEW
HAVEN YOUTH
ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE
REAPPOINTMENT OF MILDRED MELENDEZ TO THE BOARD OF ZONING
APPEALS
ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF KEVIN CASINI TO THE GREATER NEW HAVEN TRANSIT DISTRICT
ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING
THE REAPPOINTMENT OF CAROL NARDINI TO THE GREATER
NEW HAVEN TRANSIT DISTRICT
This item is on file and available for public inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, Room
202, 200 Orange Street, New Haven. Per order: Hon. Rosa Santana, Chair; attest: Hon.
Michael B. Smart, City Clerk.
For a disability related accommodation, please call (203) 946 7833 (V) or (203) 946 8582
(TTY) prior to the meeting.