by Staff | Jun 16, 2017 1:59 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes, Board of Alders

The Aldermanic Affairs Committee of the Board of Alders will hold a public hearing at 6 P.M. on Monday, June 26, 2017 in the Aldermanic Chamber of City Hall, 165 Church St., re:

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE

APPOINTMENT OF ANGELINE WILSON TO THE COMMISSION ON NEW

HAVEN YOUTH

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE

REAPPOINTMENT OF MILDRED MELENDEZ TO THE BOARD OF ZONING

APPEALS

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF KEVIN CASINI TO THE GREATER NEW HAVEN TRANSIT DISTRICT

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING

THE REAPPOINTMENT OF CAROL NARDINI TO THE GREATER

NEW HAVEN TRANSIT DISTRICT

This item is on file and available for public inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, Room

202, 200 Orange Street, New Haven. Per order: Hon. Rosa Santana, Chair; attest: Hon.

Michael B. Smart, City Clerk.

For a disability related accommodation, please call (203) 946 7833 (V) or (203) 946 8582

(TTY) prior to the meeting.