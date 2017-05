by Markeshia Ricks | May 5, 2017 11:28 pm

The Legislation Committee of the Board of Alders will hold a public hearing at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in the Aldermanic Chamber located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, 165 Church St., New Haven, on the:

OR 2017 0015

AN ORDER OF THE BOARD OF ALDERS OF THE CITY OF NEW HAVEN AMENDING THE ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF NEW HAVEN TO CHANGE THE DESIGNATION OF MAP/BLOC/PARCEL NOS. 169/0817/03403; 169/0817/03401, COMPRISING 256,746 SQUARE FEET (5.9 ACRES), MORE OR LESS, FROM THE EXISTING HEAVY INDUSTRY (IH) DISTRICT TO A LIGHT INDUSTRY (IL) DISTRICT.

OR 2016 0035

ORDINANCE RE: PETITION TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE TEXT OF ARTICLE I. DEFINITIONS; ARTICLE III RESIDENCE DISTRICTS SECTION 16 RH 2 DISTRICTS: GENERAL HIGH DENSITY; ARTICLE V, SECTION 42.0 (TABLE 3: USE TABLE), SECTION 43.0 (BULK AND YARD REGULATIONS FOR BUSINESS AND INDUSTRIAL DISTRICTS) AND SECTION 45.0 (REGULATIONS FOR PARKING, LOADING AND AUTOMOTIVE AND DRIVE IN ESTABLISHMENTS) AS AMENDED TO CLARIFY THAT THIS SUPERSEDES OVERALL PARKING PLANS.

OR 2017 0017

ZONING ORDINANCE TEXT AMENDMENT TO SECTION 63.D(6) “COMMUNITY IMPACTS”

These items are on file and available for public inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, Room 202, 200 Orange Street, New Haven. Per order: Hon. Jessica Holmes, Chair; attest Hon. Michael B. Smart, City Clerk.

For a disability-related accommodation, please call (203) 946 7833 (V) or (203) 946 8582 (TTY) prior to the meeting.