Board of Alders Notice: Aldermanic Affairs Committee

The Aldermanic Affairs Committee of the Board of Alders will hold a public hearing at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, November 27, 2017 in the Aldermanic Chamber of City Hall, 165 Church St., re:

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE APPOINTMENT OF KHALIL IVY TO THE NEW HAVEN YOUTH AS A “YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE.

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS GIVING LEAVE TO WITHDRAW THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF DOUGLAS LOSTY TO THE HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION.

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF CAROLYN SCOTT TO THE AGING COMMISSION.

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE APPOINTMENT OF ERNEST PAGAN TO THE CITY PLAN COMMISSION

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE APPOINTMENT OF DOUGLAS LOSTY TO THE FAIR RENT COMMISSION

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE APPOINTMENT OF MATTHEW QUIAT TO THE FAIR RENT COMMISSION

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE APPOINTMENT OF ANDREW OREFICE TO THE NEW HAVEN PARKING AUTHORITY BOARD

ORDER OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING THE APPOINTMENT OF ANNE STONE TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS AS AN ALTERNATE MEMBER

This item is on file and available for public inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, Room 202, 200 Orange Street, New Haven. Per order: Hon. Rosa Santana, Chair; attest: Hon. Michael B. Smart, City Clerk.

For a disability related accommodation, please call (203) 946 7833 (V) or (203) 946 8582 (TTY) prior to the meeting.