Brighter Nights Loom For Parking Garages

by Paul Bass | May 31, 2018 5:28 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: State, Transportation

Two forbidding downtown concrete parking garages could get brighter lights as part of a $5 million grant expected to come from the state government.

The Malloy administration has put the $5 million grant request for New Haven garage improvements on the agenda of Friday’s Bond Commission.

Much of the $5 million would pay for replacing the old lighting systems at the Crown Street and Temple Street garages with “bright, inviting and energy-saving LED light fixtures” as well as an emergency lighting system (at Temple Street), according to a submission prepared by the city.

Another $1.7 million of the grant would pay for “concrete repairs and waterproofing and other miscellaneous repairs” at the 708-space Crown garage, which was built in 1971, and the 1,235-space Temple garage, constructed in 1962.

“It’s high time that we get this done,” said Town Green Special Services District Executive Director Win Davis. “Temple Street Garage has had the same lighting since the 1980s, orange-y high-pressure sodium lighting. It really does not illuminate the garage to a level that makes people feel safe.”

Because most parking is off-street in the city’s central commercial district, Davis said, “people feeling comfortable parking in those garages is crucial to the economic success of downtown New Haven.”

Mayor Toni Harp has been asking for the state for $40 million for overall improvements, much of that for upgrading the Air Rights Garage, which the city owns in conjunction with Yale-New Haven Hospital. Part of the idea is that an upgraded Air Rights garage would provide more annual payments in lieu of taxes to city government’s depleted coffers. The city currently takes in about $1.5 million a year from those payments.

State budget chief Ben Barnes told the Independent that the Malloy administration decided to cap requests from cities at $5 million for Friday’s Bond Commission Agenda. That’s because the Urban Act fund — out of which these requests will be funded — had only $20 million in it overall for the fiscal year ending June 30, with “hundreds of millions of dollars” of asks from communities statewide, he said.

After July 1 another $100 million becomes available under the act, Barnes said. So at that point “I’m willing to consider more” of Harp’s overall requests for New Haven garage improvements.

“It’s the final year of the [Malloy] administration. We’d like to make sure we leave cities in good shape,” Barnes said.