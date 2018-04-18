by Staff | Apr 18, 2018 3:37 pm

Rosa DeLauro can stop looking to her left.

DeLauro, New Haven’s 14-term Democratic U.S. representative, no longer has a Bernie Sanders-inspired potential primary challenger as of Wednesday afternoon.

That challenger, former housing authority chief Bryan Anderson, suspended his campaign. He had launched it last fall, calling for single-payer health care and an end to the American troop presence in Afghanistan. (Click here and here to read about the launch of the campaign.)

DeLauro’s reelection campaign this past week received the endorsement of the state AFL-CIO.

Following is the text of a press release announcing Anderson’s decision:

CT Democratic Congressional candidate Bryan Anderson suspends campaign

“After some thoughtful consideration and prayer, I have decided to suspend my campaign for the Third District Congressional seat. This is effective immediately,” Anderson stated. As such, Anderson will not seek support at the Congressional Convention in May nor petition to gain ballot access for an August primary.

Anderson, a four-term Democratic Milford alderman, sought to challenge Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who has represented Connecticut’s Third Congressional District since 1990.

“I am grateful for the support of many friends and family who share my vision for change. I was bolstered by the fact that people were willing to listen to my slant on issues, and I appreciate the warmth and openness accorded me personally since I began this run,” he added.

“Since the beginning of the campaign, we have sought to open the election process and the Democratic Party to new ideas and participants. The times call for more of us who recognize the challenges as they exist to seize the opportunity and be willing to stand for change. Can we be the agents of change for those who are left behind by the status quo? Will we push for change in the Democratic Party or simply accept the status quo? I will continue to give voice to these efforts for change.”

“I have advocated for a health care system that includes everyone—millions are still excluded under the Affordable Care Act. I call on CT Attorney General Jepsen to lead an effort to sue those states who refuse to adopt Health Care Exchanges or have refused Medicaid coverage for their residents. The Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment has been violated by Republican governors who have denied their state’s residents.”

“I have questioned American involvement in dangerous proxy wars. The Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) was approved by Congress three days after 9/11–nearly 17 years ago. It has not been updated, nor has it received the attention that it is due. Syria, Libya,Yemen, Niger. Long term support in Afghanistan. There are troops on the ground in places that were unknown even to Members of Congress. Yet, we have no discussions about our inextricable entanglements. There should be full measure given to Congressional oversight under the War Powers Act and an AUMF review.”

“As a country, we need to address the hypocrisy of a Congress that votes for tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, while adding to the deficit, and yet seeks to approve a Balanced Budget Constitutional amendment. They sell the American public short.”

“Our greater New Haven region, Connecticut, and the Tri-State area all need a concerted effort to put people into well-paying jobs. We need to reward risks for innovation, recognize new enterprise initiatives, open doors for those marginalized in society, fund training and apprenticeship programs, lower barriers to higher education and technical training. We need to have our Member of Congress bring home Public Infrastructure funds that can benefit our region. We also need to solve a transportation system that fails us.”

“In closing, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision to retire signals a coming change in the 2018 midterm elections. Conventional wisdom has it that a “Blue Wave” is coming in November. That assessment is far off the mark. I believe we will witness something more powerful than than a “blue wave.” We Democrats will work for and witness a “Blue Tsunami.” I look forward to working for that change and I will continue to speak out on issues that concern us all.”