Budget Watchdogs: No To Borrowing $250M For Pensions

Thomas Breen photoFifty New Haveners seized on their last public chance to influence next year’s budget by offering a litany of concerns with a proposed double-digit tax increase and the riskiness of borrowing a quarter of a billion dollars to fund city pensions.

That was the result of the Finance Committee’s third and final public hearing about the mayor’s proposed $547.1 million operating budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The three-hour hearing, which was held on Wednesday night in the Aldermanic Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, saw 31 residents testify in person about their wariness with the proposed budget. An additional 19 residents submitted written testimony.

The first two hours of testimony saw a range of constituents testify about the difficulties they’ll have bearing a proposed 11 percent property tax increase.

A number of high-profile budget watchdogs also spoke out at hearing in opposition to the city’s proposed issuance of up to $250 million in Pension Obligation Bonds (POBs) to help shore up New Haven’s two underfunded public pensions: the Police & Fire Pension Fund (P&F) and the City Employee Retirement Fund (CERF).

“Pension Obligation Bonds would probably be the worst fiscal decision ever made by the city of New Haven,” said Patrick Egan, the former president of the firefighters union and former assistant fire chief. “They are tremendously risky.”

He said the interest rate for the bonds would likely be above 5 percent, as opposed to the high 4 percent range described by advocates in the city’s financial department. He also said that POBs would not only require the city to make its actuarily determined Annual Required Contributions (ARC) payments to the pension funds every year, but would also necessitate that the city keep the funding level for the two funds at minimum at the level achieved by the initial infusion of dollars.

As the city projects that the POBs would bring P&F to 54 percent funded and CERF to 70 percent funded, that means that the city would have to keep the pensions funded at or above those levels for the duration of the bonds.

File PhotoMohit Agrawal, the chair of the city’s independent Financial Review and Audit Commission (FRAC), also questioned city assumptions during his criticism of the proposed POBs.

“FRAC believes that the likely interest rate for the taxable POBs will be 5.18 percent,” he said, “and over the 30 year life of the POBs we expect the pension funds to return 6.5 percent. These assumptions contrast with the city’s assumptions of 4.85 percent and 7.5 percent respectively, which we believe are simply too optimistic.”

He said FRAC calculates that the POBs could save the city about $27 million over 30 years if the interest rate on the bonds is 5.18 percent and returns are 6.5 percent. He also said that there was a 20 to 25 percent chance that the city would lose money instead, based on these assumptions.

“As is usual in the world of finance,” he said, “there is no free lunch. In choosing to use POBs, the city will be making a risky financial bet. My role as chair of FRAC is to make sure that you are informed about these risks so that you can make an informed judgment.”

Elicker: Irresponsible Pattern

File PhotoJustin Elicker, the current director of the New Haven Land Trust who is also a former East Rock alder and 2013 mayoral candidate, told the alders that the POB proposal falls into a pattern of irresponsible fiscal behavior that spans mayoral administrations.

“Over the years that I’ve been paying attention,” he told the Independent, “there’s been a consistent theme of making short term decisions that impact the long term fiscal health of the city.” He cited the DeStefano administration’s sale of portions of Wall Street and High Street to Yale and its attempt to monetize parking meters as examples of such irresponsible short-sightedness.

“It’s gambling with our financial future,” he said about the POB proposal. “It’s just too risky.”

Elicker said he would support borrowing money to shore up the pensions if he were confident the move would reduce unfunded liabilities and ensure a greater level of predictability for the pensions. “But the likely risk is too large for me to feel comfortable with,” he said.

“I’m planning on staying in New Haven for 10, 20, 30 years,” he said. “I’m planning on staying here for a long time. I want all throughout my time in New Haven for the city to be run in a fiscally responsible way.”

After the hearing the Finance Committee held a brief deliberation in which it voted to recommend approval of the budgets for the Alling Memorial Golf Course, the East Rock Park Communications Tower, the Lighthouse Park Carousel, and the Walker Skating Rink. (Those institutions have their own budgets, which taxpayers do not fund. The Board of Alders still must approve those budgets.) The alders also voted to recommend approval of the municipal tax levies for the Grand Avenue Special Services District, the Town Green Special Services District, the Whalley Avenue Special Services District, and the Chapel West Special Services District.

Westville Alder Adam Marchand said that deliberations on the rest of the proposed budget, including the weightier items of the pension obligation bonds and the entirety of the proposed general fund budget and capital fund budget, will take place during next Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m. in the Aldermanic Chambers.

After the committee finishes voting on the budget, it goes to the full Board of Alders for final review and approval.

posted by: FacChec on May 10, 2018  3:11pm

The discussions surrounding the $250M bond fund proposal which was slipped quietly into appropriation #5, is highly debatable, particularly so since Jones and the finance dept. have not returned to the committee with its supporting documentation for the POB, accompanied by recommendations from city auditors and municipal bond fund providers. The advice by the FRAC, and others weight heavily against this unsubstantiated risky venture which could well wind up in the city’s debt pile, currently exceeding $3.3 B
Gormany and Jones previously said: “This proposal will shift some of the pension fund costs from the ARC payments line item in the general fund budget to the debt service line item in the capital fund budget. This shift would hopefully drive down the ARC payments further and further over time as the city sees greater returns on investment and a larger store of capital on hand for the pension fund.” http://www.newhavenindependent.org/index.php/archives/entry/250m_for_pension_fund/
More importantly, the city has failed to verify and justify its $547M spending plan, especially how it plans to recover $3.6M from the unions, $6.1M from other revenue sources, $6.1M from Yale pilot payment, which Yale claims it has paid forward and $3.0M from vacant positions, while at the same time funding the salaries for those vacant positions in the general fund. Parent activist Sarah Miller who calls for more Board of Ed transparency is correct, the BOE has not provided this committee with it entire budget, nevertheless asking for a $5M increase from taxpayers while running a current $6.5M deficit this year and anticipates a $14.3 M deficit next year. “Six school board members (everyone but Mayor Toni Harp) showed up to have their say on how to close a $6.58 million dollar deficit this year and an even bigger shortfall of at least $14.35 million. http://www.newhavenindependent.org/index.php/archives/entry/creed_alternative_schools_/

posted by: HewNaven on May 10, 2018  3:49pm

ELICKER 2019

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 10, 2018  3:53pm

Elicker said he would support borrowing money to shore up the pensions if he were confident the move would reduce unfunded liabilities and ensure a greater level of predictability for the pensions. “But the likely risk is too large for me to feel comfortable with,” he said.

“I’m planning on staying in New Haven for 10, 20, 30 years,” he said. “I’m planning on staying here for a long time. I want all throughout my time in New Haven for the city to be run in a fiscally responsible way.”

And wew know the reason why you are planning on staying in New Haven for 10, 20, 30 years.You are going to run for mayor.In fact I hear you name come up all of the time when I am at the Edge Of the Woods.

posted by: LookOut on May 10, 2018  4:31pm

I’ve watched this show for many years…we have these hearings, the alders nod in apparent agreement, and then the union bosses call them the next day and tell them how to vote and its over.

Will this time be any different?

posted by: Peter99 on May 10, 2018  5:12pm

You do not bond for current expenses. Any financial person worth their salt will tell you that. The political talking heads continue to kick the can down the road and spend money they do not have. Cut expenses, pay as you go and do not spend money you do not have. Bonding is for things that last a long time like plows, fire trucks and buildings.

posted by: Noteworthy on May 10, 2018  8:21pm

Budget Notes:

1. The spending in this budget is for the delusional - it’s almost as if department heads and the mayor put it together with blinders on as to the plight of the city’s finances.

2. Contrary to Mayor Harp’s campaign claims - the city has been operating in a deficit for the last several years. The following year’s PILOT from Yale is used to balance the just finished fiscal year; the pension fund is not funded above 35%; the health account and legal settlement accounts are both in the red; there is no savings account and the mayor and others actually expanded city services and added employees including her own personal social media person and added another $5 million to NHPS.

3. Given our financial crisis - and the state’s crisis - we are in really bad shape. Yet, Harp refuses to cut services, trim expenses and employees or to take any significant action that lowers city spending.

4. Her answer is to blame the state and raise our taxes by an immoral 11%.

5. The correct and only answer is to shop enough spending to avoid any tax increase. zero. none.

6. Impose a hiring freeze except for absolute necessity and a whole lot of other cuts.

7. Follow the FRAC and the testimony of citizens who have provided excellent recommendations for cutting.

8. There will need to be further cuts next year.

9. It is time to get smart, find your integrity and morals; And do what’s right for this city instead of making political calculations. This budget is a giant clusterxxxx. Clean it up.

10. Under no circumstances do you open the door to another $250 million debt that gambles on hope. Hope is not a strategy. To deploy that strategy is an insult to taxpayers.

posted by: M Short on May 10, 2018  9:44pm

Pat Egan is smart and I would consider his recommendations carefully if I were a decision maker. My take is that he understands these rather complex mechanisms pretty well.