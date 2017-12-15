Toad’s “Bust”-ed

by Elvert Eden | Dec 15, 2017 7:44 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Music

“Busta, what it is right now”!

Hip hop legend Busta Rhymes, the former leader of New School rap, rocked the house at Toad’s Place in New Haven Thursday night. Despite arriving late, he blessed the crowd with classics, new hits, and his reliable sidekick, Spliff Star.

Busta took concert-goers down memory lane with his respective hits and verses, and also blessed the crowd with some new songs. Some of his old-school hits included “Put Your Hand Where My Eyes Can See” and “Gimme Some More.” His new smash joint “Girlfriend” electrified the crowd.

Busta thanked the audience for its insane amount of energy and support, and said he intends to make annual visits Connecticut to perform. More importantly, everyone kept the peace and represented Connecticut well.

