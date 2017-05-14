Anthony Campbell Named New Police Chief, Targets Domestic Violence

Interim Police Chief Anthony Campbell is set to be sworn in as permanent Police Chief Anthony Campbell on June 1.
Campbell said his priorities include starting a “family justice center” to tackle domestic violence and building more community trust in his cops.
Mayor Toni Harp selected Campbell to become the new chief after a search committee reviewed 24 applicants.
Campbell was among three finalists interviewed for the job; the others were Assistant Chief Luiz Casanova and retired Assistant Chief Thaddeus Reddish.
Harp said Sunday that she felt the search produced “excellent candidates.”
“I chose Anthony Campbell because of his intellect, compassion, work ethic, and he scored highest throughout the interview process,” Harp stated. “I am confident that he can lead the department to the next level.”
Campbell succeeds Dean Esserman, who left the position last Sept. 2. Campbell has served as interim chief since Esserman’s departure and was widely expected to ascend to the permanent spot.
His immediate challenges include outfitting the force with body cameras. He also assumes the position as unaddressed controversial incidents involving alleged officer misconduct have led to public concern that the department no longer practices community policing.
In an interview Sunday, Campbell spoke of addressing that concern by overseeing the coming implementation of body cameras as well as working closely with the soon-to-be-reconstituted Civilian Review Board.
He also spoke of efforts underway to start a “family justice center” in New Haven in conjunction with retired police Capt. Julie Johnson. Such centers have succeeded in reducing domestic violence, particularly domestic violence deaths, in places like Brooklyn, Campbell said. (Click here for a previous story about efforts to bring a center to New Haven.)
“We’ve been able to successfully reduce violent crime for the past six years in our city. But one of the things that seems to be the new horizon is domestic violence,” Campbell said. He described the centers as “one-stop shopping for domestic violence. Instead of sending a person, say, to the shelter, then having a victim advocate over here, then having job assistance over here, it’s all in one place. It has prosecutors, detectives, housing, probation, parole — all of the device that you need in one location. And it’s very public. It’s not a secret.”
Police union President Craig Miller Sunday called Campbell’s appointment “a big weight off my shoulders” after months of limbo at the top ranks. “Now this department can finally move forward and get things done. It’s just been stagnant,” Miller said.
Any of the three finalists would have made a good chief, Miller said. The important point was to finally have one in place. He said he hopes now, for instance, negotiations on a new union contract can start moving along more quickly. The rank and file’s contract expired last year.
During Campbell’s tenure as interim chief, “we’ve had some disagreements,” Miller said, but he and Campbell always manage to “sit down and hash it out.”
A graduate of Yale College and Yale Divinity School, Campbell grew up in New York. His mom was a corrections officer at Riker’s Island; his dad was incarcerated there. Campbell, who’s 44 years old, has been on the police force for 19 years.
Click here for a previous story about the time a fleeing suspect almost killed Campbell while Campbell was on duty, and how Campbell subsequently asked a judge to go leniently on sentencing.
And click on or download the above audio file to listen to an interview with Campbell and Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly on WNHH radio about their joint efforts to prevent gang-related violence in New Haven.
posted by: Detective on May 14, 2017 3:51pm
I will start by saying the Mayor got it wrong. Reddish was by far the best candidate for the Chief’s job. He not only grew up and loves the city but he has the most qualifications between the two others. The charter for the chief’s position was just broken when Campbell was picked.
As far as Miller saying we can move forward. I disagree. The problem wasn’t the lack of Chief. The problem is the union and the fact that only the little battles are fought when the bigger picture is not seen.
Should have picked Reddish
posted by: Inside 165 on May 14, 2017 3:52pm
First of all this article could have been written months ago as everyone knew the search process was a sham and Campbell was always going to get it.
Secondly Campbell does not qualify for the Chiefs job. He has not been a supervisor of supervisors for the required 5 years. The Human Resources boss Steve Librandi’s decision that he does qualify is not founded on any basis except Mayor Harps political edicts.
Campbell is a nice guy but he has let the department run wild. Ask any cop and they’ll tell you that Campbell doesn’t address personnel issues reported by supervisor and the command structure has essentially eroded under his acting tenure. Let’s not make excuses that he was just “acting” and therefor that prevented him from fudillingbthe obligations of the position. If you didn’t want the responsibility then you should have refused it.
As time goes by I’m sure he will be given all the false accolades just like our new overpaid Fire Chief.
Ask most of the folks in either department and they will tell you that sick time is at all time highs and conformation to the basic rules and job duties is absent. Subordinates get reported to the Chiefs of both departments and nothing is done. Believe me it’s the talk of City Hall. But unlike the days of long ago Paul Bass does no reporting on these issues and never digs down into the make believe statements issued by the City. Unlike DeStefano the Harp administration is dealt with with kid gloves and the fake news they generate gets reported verbatim with no real reporting of facts. Liked you better when you were with the Advocate Paul. At least you held these folks to some sort of truth and accountability. But at least you get to have Mayor Monday now.
[Paul: Thanks for the feedback. My hunch is that we may reasonably disagree about the most pressing information that needs to be exposed—perhaps you don’t consider the material in this following story about the death of community policing and high-level cover-ups of officer misconduct, for instance, as important: http://www.newhavenindependent.org/index.php/archives/entry/community_policing_rip/ Or this one about the city’s bungling of a massive public health data breach: http://www.newhavenindependent.org/index.php/archives/entry/repercussions_data_breach/ . I respect that different people consider different problems the most worthy of immediate attention; I would argue that stories like the ones linked here are not exactly “kid gloves” aimed at burying problems, but rather a different take from yours about the biggest threats to the public interest. I also respect that you may not agree that the incidents exposed in those articles represented a problem; I know that many cops feel that way.]
posted by: The Rock on May 14, 2017 4:25pm
This was a bs process!! She picked someone who can be manipulated and the pd will suffer for this. How can u respect someone and call them Chief when they have not done the necessary things to warrant Chief status? This was a political appointment and obviously the officers opinions were not taken into consideration. Of course he scored the highest on his interview questions. He was given the answers by City hall official’s. Campbells lack of qualifications would have not allowed him to perform better in the interview process than Reddish, Casanova or Howell. The city lowered the standards to allow him to apply. I guess the Mayor doesn’t believe in hiring qualified individuals. Just those that will do anything she says.
posted by: T-ski1417 on May 14, 2017 5:30pm
Well the city allowed a recruit to graduate even though he failed to meet the academic requirements, after all he was a “good kid”. So what’s the difference now.
posted by: RACISMISALIVEANDWELL on May 14, 2017 7:07pm
The right man was chosen for the job, “period point blank!” I didn’t hear anyone complaining when the city selected Esserman as Chief-a man who has never done the job. Stop the hate, humble yourselves and congratulate!
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 14, 2017 8:23pm
This song is for Assistant Police Chief Luiz Casanova.He is done.
Kiss and Say Goodbye, Manhattan (Lyrics)
https://youtu.be/sARlnKk23xw
posted by: pd093 on May 14, 2017 9:16pm
Campbell is an excellent choice and a good honest man. Reddish would also have been a good choice. Let us give Chief Campbell a fair opportunity.