Candelaria Named Deputy House Speaker

New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria has become the deputy speaker of the Connecticut General Assembly’s House of Representatives, the first Latino ever named to the post.

“I am not only humbled by the Speaker’s appointment, but proud for the Latin community in my district and across Connecticut,” Candelaria stated in a release. “I believe this new responsibility recognizes my body of work in the Legislature and for the people I represent in New Haven.”

Candelaria sits on the legislature’s Appropriations and Education committees. He is a co-sponsor of a bill in this session to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.