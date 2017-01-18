Candelaria Named Deputy House Speaker

New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria has become the deputy speaker of the Connecticut General Assembly’s House of Representatives, the first Latino ever named to the post.
“I am not only humbled by the Speaker’s appointment, but proud for the Latin community in my district and across Connecticut,” Candelaria stated in a release. “I believe this new responsibility recognizes my body of work in the Legislature and for the people I represent in New Haven.”
Candelaria sits on the legislature’s Appropriations and Education committees. He is a co-sponsor of a bill in this session to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on January 18, 2017 10:54am
To my Latino brothers and sisters.Just as we African Americans have Judas Goat leaders,You to have Latino Judas Goat Leaders who are selling you out. The Democratic Party thinks you LATINOS ARE SANGANOS.The Democratic Party has ignored and invisibilized your community for decades. Now they give you a bone. Just like African American elected officials are married to the Democratic Party because of the perks they consume.The same is for Latino elected officials. You must get the spirit of Jose Coll y Cuchi and Pedro Albizu Campos to form a Latino Nationalist Party.In fact The Puerto Rican Nationalist Party was founded on September 17, 1922 by Jose Coll y Cuchi and Pedro Albizu Campos.You must break a way from the White control male Democratic and Repulican Parties and form your own party.
Puerto Rican Nationalist Party
https://youtu.be/Hshj98Miu7o
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Puerto_Rican_Nationalist_Party
My bad I forgot.The Puerto Rican Malcolm X