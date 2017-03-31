Labor Confrontation Leads To Firing Call

by Markeshia Ricks & Paul Bass | Mar 30, 2017 11:25 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Labor

Leaders of city government’s management union called Thursday night for the firing of Chief Administrative Officer Mike Carter after a confrontation that grew heated earlier in the day.

The confrontation took place between Carter and Harold Brooks, vice-chair of the union, AFSCME Local 3144, during an afternoon disciplinary hearing held at the fire training academy on Ella Grasso Boulevard.

The two told starkly different versions of the confrontation, although Carter did apologize in an interview for his actions.

Brooks and union President Cherlyn Poindexter, who also attended the meeting, said that Carter jumped to his feet and began raising his voice at Brooks and banging on the table of the Fire Academy room where the hearing was being held. The hearing concerned potential discipline for Deputy Public Works Director Alan Bush, who also serves as Local 3144’s chief steward.

Brooks said he angered Carter by arguing that Bush can still do his job despite having a disability.

Brooks claimed that Carter insisted that Bush could not perform the job, and grew belligerent. He said Carter suggested that he and Carter “take this outside.” He also said that Carter lunged at him and had to be escorted from the room by the city’s labor relations attorney, Hugh Murray.

“He came back in and apologized and said that he meant that we could take it outside to talk,” Brooks said. “But he clearly didn’t mean that. It was uncomfortable and intimidating.”

Carter said the AFSCME officials were the ones who acted “disrespectfully” at the meeting.

“The union feels they can talk to management any way they want,” Carter said. “They yelled at my labor attorney, called my corporation counsel incompetent and a liar. When I tried to shut it down, Harold Brooks persisted. I told him not to lie on me, and he persisted to go forth.”

Brooks said he had police called to the scene of the dispute, and he filled out a complaint. He also spoke Thursday afternoon with city Human Resources Director Stephen Librandi and is preparing a complaint to file with the city.

The subject of the hearing, Bush, had to be transported to the hospital for an attack that he suffered, Poindexter said. She called for Mayor Toni Harp to fire Carter.

“I will look into the allegations,” Harp told the Independent Thursday night.

“They have their version, and I have mine,” Carter said.

Poindexter said people understand the expression “we can take this outside” to refer to fighting, not talking. She said Carter should be terminated for violating the city’s “zero tolerance” policy on violence. “If it were me, do you think they wouldn’t terminate?” she said.

“I wanted a man-on-man discussion with Harold Brooks as opposed to his showmanship,” Carter said Thursday night. “I wanted out of there to regroup, and they used my words and actions to their advantage.” But he said he should have shut down the meeting earlier and handled it differently and “taken the high road.”

“I truly apologize for my behavior,” Carter added. “The taxpayers deserve better.”

Brooks’ voice shook as he related the story Thursday night at a public hearing of the Board of Alders Finance Committee about the proposed new city budget, held at Hillhouse High School auditorium.

“I have a heart condition,” he said. “My blood pressure is extremely high.”