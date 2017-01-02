Car-Jackers Crash Into Synagogue, Die

Two men stole a man’s car, then fled from the cops — until fatally crashing at Beth El Keser Israel (BEKI) synagogue at the corner of Whalley Avenue and Harrison Street. The crash occurred Monday just after 1:35 a.m. Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. Police first heard about the carjacking at 12:05 a.m. It was reported at Fitch and Blake streets. A man told police that two other men, one of whom indicated he had a gun beneath his clothes, held him up there. He gave them his wallet and cell phone. They took his 2005 Toyota as well. A cop saw the car at Whalley and Winthrop at 1:35 a.m. The officer “followed the car until back-up arrived — then tried initiating a stop,” Hartman wrote in a release. “The driver fled from police.” After losing sight of the car, cops found the Toyota “minutes” later at BEKI, where it had crashed. Both men inside the car, who are “believed to be the car-jackers,” died. WTNH reported that one of the men died upon impact, the other, later, at the hospital. The two men were identified as Tommy Clayton Brown, 23, of New Haven, and Andrew Bolden-Velez, 20, of West Haven. The vehicle struck the synagogue on the Whalley Avenue side of the building, leaving a hole in the exterior wall by the social hall and damaging glass in the rear of the main sanctuary. Daily services were scheduled to take place as usual Monday. Police have turned over the investigation to the state’s attorney’s office.

posted by: EPDP on January 2, 2017 9:54am This was a typical New Haven high speed police chase. The New Haven Police did not “lose sight of the car” that they were pursuing. They always say that after a high speed chase. The cops know that they are not supposed to endanger the public with these ridiculous Dukes of Hazard high speed police chases. A number of years ago I was a witness to a high speed police chase on Whitney Ave. The cops chased the car all the way downtown. The car ended up crashing into a utility pole downtown with people all over the place. The news release was the same as this one. The cops said that they had lost sight of the car. They did not lose sight of the car. I was there. They chased that car all the way downtown. They were lucky that car didn’t mow down ten people. Nobody crashes into a utility pole or a synagogue and gets killed unless they have a cop on their tail.

posted by: robn on January 2, 2017 10:39am How many people have later been killed by criminals getting away from cops who were ordered not to chase criminals?

posted by: alphabravocharlie on January 2, 2017 11:20am Police officers are not in control of these situations. In this case, the person driving this stolen vehicle made a conscious decision to evade the police and unfortunately paid the price. The police are not to blame.

posted by: AliceB on January 2, 2017 11:40am What exactly is being said by EDPD? The police should not have done anything when they saw this vehicle? I knew as soon as I heard this story that somehow someone would blame the police. Unbelievable!!

posted by: EPDP on January 2, 2017 11:54am The odds of an accident happening during a high speed police chase are far higher than an accident occurring if the car being pursued is not chased. Even if the pursued car continued to drive at a high speed, two cars driving at high speeds is double the danger than one car driving at a high speed, especially when the drivers are chasing each other and think they are in a Starsky and Hutch tv show.

posted by: alphabravocharlie on January 2, 2017 12:52pm The fact is, it’s a violent felony and there is reported to be a gun involved. The officer exercised good judgment by not lighting the vehicle up right away but waiting for other officers to get into the area to coordinate the stop. Some attempt has to be made to apprehend these criminals. As I said before, the officer has no control over what happens after the lights go on. About the only thing they can do is discontinue pursuit. The incident will be investigated by the CSP and the SA’s office and we’ll see what happened.

posted by: T-ski1417 on January 2, 2017 5:40pm It’s just easier to hate and blame the police. The clowns that drove off in the vehicle and killed themselves, totally not to blame. Welcome to New Haven, where you can do what you want and you will be loved for it. @EPDP Why don’t you tell the police whew you live so they don’t rush there when you need them, because at some point you will.