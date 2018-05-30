Driver Flees Cops, Smashes Into House

A 38-year-old Massachusetts led police on a foot chase Wednesday after crashing into a house on Quinnipiac Avenue.
Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:
Officers stopped the driver at Front and Exchange streets in Fair Haven just after noon for a motor vehicle violation. The driver fled down Front, over the Grand Avenue Bridge, then onto Quinnipiac.
He tried to pass a garbage truck at East Grand and Quinnipiac. His car struck the truck, and then crashed into the building.
The driver hopped out of the car and ran inside. He jumped out of a second-story window. Police arrived on the scene, chased him on foot, caught him.
No one was seriously hurt, Hartman said. The driver was charged with reckless endangerment and burglary in addition to motor vehicle violations.
The fire department’s Battalion Chief Felipe Cordero and Engine 17 and Squad 1 came to the scene, “secured the utilities and made sure there were no other hazards,” said Deputy Chief Billy Gould. And the building department checked and saw that the structure had not been compromised.
posted by: Patricia Kane on May 30, 2018 5:41pm
This is not the first or last case of flight and pursuit on the Dragon Bridge or Quinnipiac Avenue. Police, ambulance and fire sirens are a regular occurrence, with police occasionally going the wrong way up Clifton St, a one way street half way down. Traffic calming is not in place here, although token attempts have been made. Police say it is a question of resources, but then 4-6 emergency vehicles show up on the Green for 2 homeless people. Speed Bumps are in place on Front St., but not Q. Avenue, so it’s like the Indianapolis Speedway over here. None of this is to criticize the City or any of its services for the craziness of the law breakers, but we have to find ways to slow them down and out smart them. Now.
posted by: JCFremont on May 30, 2018 6:43pm
The story does not indicate that the police pursued the driver, just that they arrived at the scene. So now that car chases are illegal. It was obviously the police officers fault for noticing and stopping the driver for a violation. Somehow a speed bumps are not going to deter someone like this driver. So furthuring New Haven’s mantra, just ignore it.