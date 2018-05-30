Driver Flees Cops, Smashes Into House

by Staff | May 30, 2018 4:04 pm

(2) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes, Quinnipiac River Village, The Heights

A 38-year-old Massachusetts led police on a foot chase Wednesday after crashing into a house on Quinnipiac Avenue.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

Officers stopped the driver at Front and Exchange streets in Fair Haven just after noon for a motor vehicle violation. The driver fled down Front, over the Grand Avenue Bridge, then onto Quinnipiac.

He tried to pass a garbage truck at East Grand and Quinnipiac. His car struck the truck, and then crashed into the building.

The driver hopped out of the car and ran inside. He jumped out of a second-story window. Police arrived on the scene, chased him on foot, caught him.

No one was seriously hurt, Hartman said. The driver was charged with reckless endangerment and burglary in addition to motor vehicle violations.

The fire department’s Battalion Chief Felipe Cordero and Engine 17 and Squad 1 came to the scene, “secured the utilities and made sure there were no other hazards,” said Deputy Chief Billy Gould. And the building department checked and saw that the structure had not been compromised.