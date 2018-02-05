Career’s Kelley Named Coach Of The Year

by Staff | Feb 5, 2018 5:46 pm

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association has named Career High School’s Larry Kelley its 2018 coach of the year.

Kelley has coached teams at Career for 21 years. For the last 11, he has served as head coach of the school’s boys basketball team.

He is to receive his award May 10 at the association’s banquet at AquaTurf Club in Southington.

“He has won many games and titles over the years,” schools Superintendent Reggie Mayo stated in a release issued Monday afternoon, “but I am most grateful for the individual attention and support he has provided hundreds of athletes and thousands of students at Career whose lives he has touched for the better.”