Casanova Undecided About Chief’s Job

Jan 2, 2017

Two top cops in line for the chief’s job have yet to formally throw their hats in the ring, though one said he definitely plans to.

The city posted a description for the job on Dec. 26. It will be posted for a week.

Anthony Campbell, who is currently serving as interim chief, said Monday he hasn’t yet put in his application, but he intends to do so next week once he returns from vacation.

“I’m looking forward to the process because whether I get the job or not, I think it’ll be a great testing ground,” Campbell said. He said he expects “anywhere from five to 15” people to apply. He said current top cops like Assistant Chief Luiz Casanova and Capt. Patricia Helliger as well as retired Assistant Chiefs Pete Reichard, Denise Blanchard, Thaddeus Reddish, and Petisia Adger are all “well qualified” and able “to do a great job,” as would a retired lieutenant, Kenny Howell.

Assistant Chief Casanova said he hasn’t yet decided whether or not to apply. He said Monday he plans to consult with his family about it this week.

Last month, Casanova’s quest was supported by protesters outside City Hall at a demonstration against a one-day suspension he received. A day earlier a group of black clergy and cops called for Mayor Toni Harp to make Campbell the chief.

Harp said Monday on her weekly “Mayor Monday” appearance on WNHH radio that, while people from outside the city are welcome to apply for the job, her “preferences would be someone who has worked in New Haven.” So the city has not actively placed the job opening on national websites, she said.

“We do community policing better than anyone in the United States,” Harp said. When outside people get hired as chief, “sometimes they come in and change what we do.”

“To date we have received several responses” to the posting, reported city human resources chief Steve Librandi. “It is the city’s policy that we do not release the names of applicants for employment.”

The Posting

Following is the city’s posting for the job.

POSITION: POLICE CHIEF (0939)

DEPARTMENT: NEW HAVEN DEPARTMENT OF POLICE SERVICES

SALARY: TO BE DETERMINED

(EXEC. MANAGEMENT & CONFIDENTIAL)

HOURS: 40 HOURS PER WEEK

FUNDING: GENERAL FUNDS

NATURE OF WORK

This is highly responsible administrative and professional police work directing and controlling all employees and activities in the Police Department. Work involves responsibility for crime prevention, detection and apprehension of criminals, regulation of non-criminal conduct, and the provision of general police services to the community. Work includes research, planning, writing, and evaluation of organizational goals and objectives (short and long range); policies, procedures, and regulations; management information systems; specific public safety programs; and the annual budget. The Chief is continuously involved in developing and maintaining effective relations with the community. The Chief also develops effective working relationships with elected officials, other criminal justice agencies, and city employees. Work is performed under the general supervision of the Mayor, the Chief Administrative Officer, and the Board of Police Commissioners with considerable latitude for the exercise of independent professional judgement. Work is reviewed through meetings, conferences, and evaluation of results. Work is subject to review for quality and timeliness of completed projects, effectiveness of personnel and program management, and general reaction/feedback of the public to the services rendered.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

The Chief shall have graduated from a four-year college or university with a bachelor’s degree in police science, public administration, behavioral science, or related field; and at least five years’ experience in the management and direction of supervisors of a police department with at least 200 employees serving a population of at least 100,000 residents; as well as the necessary knowledge, skill and abilities for the efficient and effective operation of all departmental activities. Prior supervisory experience as a member of the New Haven Police Department is preferred.

SPECIAL NECESSARY REQUIREMENTS

Residency in the city of New Haven is required within six months of appointment. Must also meet standards for police certification as established by the Police Officer Standards Training Council (POST) within twelve (12) months of employment unless an extension is granted by the Council.

Resume and letter of interest should be sent to slibrandi@newhavect.gov or mailed to:

Stephen J. Librandi

Human Resource Department

200 Orange Street, Rm 102

New Haven, CT 06510

