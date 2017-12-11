With Runway, Craft Celebration Takes Off

by Brian Slattery | Dec 11, 2017 3:24 pm

Antoinette Brim, chair of the Board of Directors at Creative Arts Workshop and, on Saturday, a volunteer model for the Celebration of American Crafts, strolled into CAW’s gallery before an approving audience of about 20.

“Antoinette returns to the runway in a bright, chic look,” announced Mary Baltayan, the celebration’s co-chair. “The patterned tunic by Pamela Hirth sets a Parisian sportswear look. Paired with fingerless gloves by Caron Miller and woven scarf in black and white check by Lucienne Coifman, a CAW instructor” — here Brim obliged with a flourish that drew appreciative laughter — “this look has a classic touch. The look is completed with silver drop earrings by Connie Pfeiffer. Thank you, Antoinette!”

Brim was one of about a dozen volunteer models for the mid-afternoon fashion show at CAW. It was the anchor to a day that brought a steady stream of visitors to CAW’s gallery to do some holiday shopping, socialize, and just appreciate the annual show.

True to its name, the Celebration of American Crafts — which runs now through Dec. 28 in CAW’s gallery on Audubon Street — showcases the handiwork of artisans from the greater New Haven area and beyond, ranging from ceramics and glass to clothing and jewelry.

This year marked the second time that Baltayan has chaired the event, though she has been a part of it for 15 years, one of several involved in organizing the show, inviting new artists to submit work, and selecting the artists who ultimately end up in the show. The call for artists to be in the show goes out in early spring. Artists’ submissions are put before a juried committee. “We try not to turn too many people away,” Baltayan said, “but we have to be selective.”

This year, the committee decided to focus more locally, which meant drawing from a deep pool of artistic talent close to home. “People around New Haven really love their crafts,” Baltayan said. The result, in the show, is that the work of New Haven artists intermingles with the work of artists from elsewhere pretty seamlessly. In Brim’s outfit alone, artists Coifman, Hirth, and Pfeiffer live in the area, while Miller lives in California. Across the show, works came from down the road and New York State, across the street and Pennsylvania.

On the second floor of the gallery, ceramicist Violet Harlow, an active member of the New Haven arts scene as practitioner and teacher, submitted a set of playfully macabre cups and pitcher that this reporter might consider using for strong spirits.

Nearby, Susan Godshall’s basket elegantly wove together the natural and the manufactured.

The gallery’s first floor offered handmade clothing…

... hats ...

... handwoven scarves ...

... and holiday ornaments.

Refreshments from Katalina’s Bakery on Whitney Avenue, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic punch, could be had next to the jewelry gallery.

Baltayan said that she sees many customers return year after year, and also sees new faces. “They want something different,” she said.

She estimates that the show has about 1,000 people on its mailing list, and word gets around. Business tends to pick up more as the holidays approach. “The rush is yet to come,” she said.

The show did steady business throughout Sunday afternoon, however, aided by the fashion show.

“It’s fun! It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to be adorned in someone else’s art,” Brim said of volunteering to be a model for the show, which she did last year as well.

Brim has been on CAW’s board for a year and half. “The next minute I knew, I was the board president,” she said with a laugh. “I love being here. It’s a lot of hard work, but if you have to work hard at something, you should be happy.”