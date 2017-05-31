Celentano Search Sparks Security Review

Sections

Posted to: Schools, Prospect Hill

Posted to: Schools, Prospect Hill

Christopher Peak Photo Aliyya Swaby Photo New Haven’s Board of Education is reexamining security policies citywide after parents raised questions about why security guards at Celentano School recently conducted searches of all students before letting them enter the building.

The searches took place April 12 at Celentano Biotech, Health, and Medical Magnet, a PreK-8 school on Prospect Hill, have split parents into two camps. One incensed group claims their children’s rights were violated in unjustified prying; the other shrugs it off as a necessary measure to keep their kids safe.

According to parents who witnessed the scene while dropping off their kids, around five district security staff told students to place their backpacks and purses on tables, then rummaged through belongings. The security staff also patted down middle-schoolers’ clothes, from their shoulders to their shoes, parents added.

No contraband was found in the school-wide search, district officials reported.

Since then, parents have brought their concerns to the Board of Ed, which plans to discuss the episode and examine system-wide policies at its next meeting.

That dispute reflects a systemwide dynamic. “Security is a concern for everyone, not only for stuff but especially for students. And it’s always a balancing act,” said teachers union President David Cicarella. “We want everyone to feel safe, to be secure, but we also don’t want to be so onerous that it interferes, that kids are feeling like they’re being targeted.” The key to a successful policy? “The messaging has got to be clear.”

Neither side of the Celentano debate has received information about what specific security threat warranted the entry inspections, leading some parents to question whether Celentano followed the district’s stated policy on student searches and school board members to wonder if the full-scale searches will continue at other schools.

According to New Haven Public Schools’s student handbook, which is posted online and sent home in annual orientation packets, an individual student may be searched “if there are reasonable grounds for suspecting the search will turn up evidence that the student has violated or is violating either the law or the rules of the school.” A group of students, “where no particular student within the group is suspected,” may be searched “only if there is a reasonable suspicion of conduct immediately harmful to students, staff or school property.”

That policy seems to conflict with a letter that Principal Keisha Redd-Hannans sent home to parents on the day of the search, assuring them there had been no imminent danger. “Please know that there has not been any reported security threat to our students, parents or staff,” she wrote. (Click here to read the full letter.)

Redd-Hannans declined an interview with the Independent, ordering a reporter “to vacate the premises.” Through district officials, the principal later indicated that she felt it was reasonable to conduct school-wide entry inspections due to parents’ complaints about students’ possession of items that violated school policy. (The district would not elaborate on what specific items were suspected.) Based on those concerns, Redd-Hannans consulted with the district’s chief of security to authorize a search.

Older students interviewed at the school said that Celentano initiated the crackdown to flush out a wallet and cell phone that had been stolen the day prior, on April 11, and reported to police.

Christopher Peak Photo In a written statement, Redd-Hannans said she’s trying to “balance” the interests of students and staff with those of parents and visitors “to make the decisions which promote the safest environment of all.”

“As a school administrator responsible for the education and well-being of over 400 students, it is incumbent upon me to consistently review school operations and to engage in proactive supports where appropriate,” she added.

In her letter home to parents, Redd-Hannans also indicated that the district’s security team routinely conducted the “proactive” searches at various schools and “will continue to rotate to various schools throughout the district,” she wrote.

Will Clark, the school district’s chief operating officer, said that most of these entry inspections are centered on the high schools and specific events, like a major sports game. He declined to say if there had been other searches at elementary and middle schools this year.

At their last meeting, on May 22, Board of Education members requested more information about the district’s protocols.

“I’m concerned about having a blanket search policy which is not based on an actual threat, and thereby criminalizing normal attendance at a New Haven public school,” Darnell Goldson, one of the board’s two elected representatives, wrote in an email to the Independent. “Why would we make this sort of search a ‘normal’ process for these children? Are we training them to accept less personal freedom?”

Contributed Photo Some parents, too, dispute Redd-Hannans’s rationale for a school-wide search, particularly for younger kids.

H. Carl Moerschbacher, a graduate student at Yale Divinity School and the father of a second-grade son, has been dogging the district for information. He sent a footnoted five-page letter (including references to court rulings and law review articles, such as a University of Colorado Law Review article entitled “Random Suspicionless Searches of Students’ Belongings: A Legal, Empirical, and Normative Analysis”) to Superintendent Reggie Mayo and the school board on May 3. The letter argued that the “random, suspicionless searches of students’ personal belongings and bodies” had violated students right against unlawful searches and engendered mistrust, particularly for minority students. In the note, Moerschbacher called for the district “to cease conducting these searches” and instead implement alternative safety measures “that will both maintain students’ dignity and help students understand the value of their constitutional rights.” (Read the full letter here.)

Lydia Acevedo, the mother of two first and third graders, said she was “upset” that no warning had been given to parents. After seeing how “scared” her children looked, she voiced her complaints to Celentano’s leadership, she added.

And older students said the search felt “invasive of our personal space,” eight-graders Daycus Bailey-Julian and Andre Moodie said.

(The district would not say if security guards informed students of their right to consent to a search, an added step that is permitted but not required by district policy.)

Other parents said they were glad Redd-Hannans authorized the checkpoint.

“Safety is the most important,” said Hongmei Jia, the mother of a fourth-grader, “and when I knew that, I didn’t have an issue.”

Kamara Jones, the mother of a fifth-grader, said the methods seemed reasonable. Without metal detectors at the front door, a manual frisk is the only way to locate weapons, she said, and “we really don’t want [metal detectors]. That would be a bad look for an elementary school.”

In her letter, Redd-Hannans asked parents to discuss the entry inspections with their children, “to utilize it as an opportunity to talk about being safe at school, at home, and in the community.”

posted by: Chatham on May 31, 2017  3:48pm

My sister was told by my nephew’s teacher that security officers were instructed by Mrs. Redd-Hannans to confiscate “fidget spinners.” Seems a bit heavy handed and no wonder there was no threat to the students.  Although “fidget spinners” can be disruptive I think Mrs. Redd-Hannans has taking this to far.

posted by: H. Carl Moerschbacher on May 31, 2017  3:58pm

Principal Redd-Hannans and the New Haven Public Schools district have been anything but forthcoming with regard to the student searches that NHPS officials conducted at Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnate School on April 12, 2017. To be certain, not one of the eleven policies concerning student searches in the Student/Parent Handbook 2016–2017 is general in nature; they are all specific in nature and do not afford NHPS officials the right to conduct full-scale searches of students’ personal belongings or bodies.

In her letter to parents dated April 12, the day the searches occurred, Principal Redd-Hannans stated: “Please know that there has not been any reported security threat to our students, parents or staff.” This explanation directly contravenes the specific nature of the NHPS student search policies. Further, district policies, no matter how worded, do not trump federal and state court rulings that have determined that random, suspicionless searches of students’ personal belongings and bodies are unconstitutional and violate students’ rights under the Fourth Amendment. The unforthcoming conduct of Principal Redd-Hannans and NHPS administrators only serves the interests of the district, not the interests of our children.

To date, Principal Redd-Hannans and NHPS officials have refused to be transparent concerning the student searches conducted at Celentano. In regard to the parents who are tacitly or explicitly condoning such full-scale searches of our children’s personal belongings and bodies, their justifications are misguided because, unless school districts can demonstrate that there is an immediate security threat, no legal justification exists for full-scale suspicionless searches; school policies do not constitute a legally binding contract between the district and students, particularly because students are required by law to attend school. Until Principal Redd-Hannans and NHPS become transparent in this matter, this fight will continue.

posted by: JustMe2 on May 31, 2017  4:12pm

I have read the article and all supporting documents.  The thing that stands out is that this parent has other children at Hooker and one student isolated at this school.  I am wondering if there is a different agenda.  I am also looking for anything that states that the parent attempted to meet with the principal to discuss concerns and to assist and share ideas that he has.  The whole thing just feels off to me.