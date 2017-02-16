Champs Read Aloud

by Staff | Feb 16, 2017 8:13 am

Members of Hillhouse High’s championship men’s football team scored again Thursday, this time taking the field at Quinnipiac Stem Magnet School.

Schools throughout New Haven were participating in World Read Aloud Day. The Hillhouse visitors fanned out to 14 classrooms at Quinnipiac.

RJ Julia supplied the book, The Magicians Hat by New England Patriot Malcolm Mitchell, for each classroom and a book for each player to give to someone special in his life.

Over 600 classes participated citywide. This year’s theme: “Hope.”

“World Read Aloud Day is a celebration of the power of words and the right of individuals to learn to read,” said school system Literacy Supervisor Lynn Brantley. “Today our community came together to share in this celebration, bringing powerful words into classrooms, words of hope and inspiration.”

